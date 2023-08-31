Italian Grand Prix

MONZA, Italy - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had never been hungrier to win after agreeing a new deal to race on with Mercedes until the end of 2025, and into his 40s.

Mercedes also confirmed fellow-Briton George Russell as his team mate for both seasons.