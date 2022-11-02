NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400-Practice

Ryan Newman looks on during practice before a Cup Series race several years ago.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

RYAN NEWMAN’S summer of 2022 was his first away from the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001. He wasn’t offered a competitive ride for this season and he chose to sit out, running a limited schedule of races outside of NASCAR’s highest level of racing.

The Indiana native filled out his summer spending valuable time with daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn. He says that time spent was the best part of his summer, which still included time at a race track, with Brooklyn competing in Kart races near their North Carolina home.

Kevin Rice writes about racing for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News. Contact him at RiceonRacing@gmail.com