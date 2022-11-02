RYAN NEWMAN’S summer of 2022 was his first away from the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001. He wasn’t offered a competitive ride for this season and he chose to sit out, running a limited schedule of races outside of NASCAR’s highest level of racing.
The Indiana native filled out his summer spending valuable time with daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn. He says that time spent was the best part of his summer, which still included time at a race track, with Brooklyn competing in Kart races near their North Carolina home.
Newman will never forget New Hampshire. After all, it was the site of his first NASCAR Cup Series win, back in September of 2002. His 22-year NASCAR career, which unofficially ended last November, included 725 Cup Series races in all. That New Hampshire win came during his first full season at the highest level of NASCAR. It was a day he still remembers fondly.
“I actually went back and watched it about a week-and-a-half ago on YouTube,” Newman admitted. “It was pretty special. I’ve always said Loudon was the birthplace of track position racing. It still is. We talk about it at every other race track now.
“That was a high-pressure day. Rain shortened. I had Kurt Busch breathing down my back as I was trying to lap Sterling Marlin, the points leader. I had very little brake pedal. There was a lot going on.”
Newman was at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last week, competing in the season finale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, proving that he still wants to compete in the Cup Series if given the opportunity. Newman didn’t rule out running some Cup Series races next year if given the opportunity, but he is concerned about the safety of the new cars.
Newman earned an engineering degree at Purdue University, and he had been a leader in safety innovation ideas for the Cup cars. He has mixed feelings about not being able to race, and the safety aspect of the new Cup Series cars that debuted this season. As a driver who very well could have lost his life in a terrible crash at Daytona International Speedway in 2020, safety has always been part of the deal for Newman, 44.
“In a roundabout way, it’s bittersweet because I’m not retired, but I have sat back and watched a lot of it,” he said. “Sometimes I’ve chuckled and sometimes I have missed it. More often than not, I would say I’ve chuckled. It’s a unique situation that the sport is in and I don’t think it’s all for good reasons.
“Ultimately there’s parts of it that I extremely miss and parts that I’m extremely happy that I am avoiding. I would still come and run, short tracks especially, but I said before the season got started that I thought there was a condition with the car that was going to make it not as safe and I think I have proved myself correct.”
Newman raced this season in the SRX Series, a six-race schedule at various short tracks across the country, featuring mostly past champion drivers. He has also competed in at least three pavement Modified races this season, including at Martinsville this week. He hopes to be back on the SRX Series next year, along with running some Modified races, including the July event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“If I get the opportunity to get back to Loudon and it makes sense, absolutely,” he said of his chances to return to New Hampshire in a Modified. “I love the Modifieds. They’re a whole lot of fun to drive, and great competition. You see Bobby Labonte, Corey Lajoie and myself here for a reason. It’s not because it’s paying a lot.”
Lajoie winsLajoie celebrated victory in last Thursday’s Modified event, after contact from his front bumper sent Chelmsford, Mass.’ Jon McKennedy spinning out of the race lead, and Lajoie was able to capitalize on a wild green-white-checker finish to get the coveted grandfather clock trophy that a Martinsville win provides.
McKennedy, who learned to race at southern New Hampshire tracks Lee, Star, Hudson and Monadnock, still was able to finish 12th — good enough to earn the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. Bobby Santos, who began his career at the age of 13 in a 350 Supermodified at Star, finished fourth.
Newman proved last week at Martinsville that he can still get the job done, coming from the rear of a 35-car field after he was spun out entering turn one on lap 49. He recovered to finish the 200-lap race in third place.
Before the event, the 2023 NWMT schedule was unveiled, featuring five races scheduled to take place across the state, with two at Monadnock in Winchester and one each in Loudon, Lee and Claremont. The Lee and Claremont dates are listed as TBA, but we have confirmed those two events are scheduled for May 27 and July 29.
