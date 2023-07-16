While most of the racing this weekend was centered around the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Dan Bowes led a trio of drivers with an Epping connection to the checkered flag on Saturday evening at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock.
Bowes’ win came in the latest event for the New England Supermodified Series, as he took the lead from Bobby Timmons III with a daring outside pass on lap 41 and went on to win his second race of the season.
Star track champion Jeffrey Battle, making his first start of the season in a Big Block Supermodified, was able to take second place from Timmons on the final lap with an outside move of his own on the quarter-mile banked oval. Timmons finished in third. Rob Summers and Ben Seitz rounded out the top five.
Following that 50-lap event, the Pro All Stars Series went 150 laps, and although some Granite State drivers spent time out front, it was Maine’s Johnny Clark taking the lead from Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia on lap 58 on his way to a second consecutive WMMP tour victory. Renfrew brought out the final caution of the race when his car coasted to a stop on lap 128.
DJ Shaw of Center Conway started on the front row and led the race early, but he tangled with Garrett Hall on lap 17. Center Conway’s Gabe Brown worked his way into the top five, but a broken rear end on his car sent him to the pits prematurely. Jeremy Davis from Tamworth rounded out the podium with a third place finish.
During victory lane ceremonies for that race, the rains moved in and the Sundial Cocktails 350 Supermodified feature was postponed to a still-unannounced rain date. Brad Babb, Steve Seavey and Matt Seavey won the three heat races.
• On Saturday evening at NHMS, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour took center stage, and after a rain delay of more than an hour, the wait was well worth it. Before it rained, the first 68 laps were run off without a caution. Pole sitter Justin Bonsignore swapped the race lead with a number of drivers before taking control past the halfway point.
Following the rain delay, teams made pit stops and Bonsignore found himself back in tenth place. He then put on a clinic, taking fourth place on lap 87 and to the lead on lap 96. Doug Coby took the lead back, but Bonsignore retook it entering turn three on lap 99. Coby and Ron Sik made pass attempts on the final lap, with Bonsignore winning by a margin of about three feet over Coby.
“There’s a lot of respect between us,” Bonsignore said of the incident-free final laps. “He could have just got back underneath me and throttled up and went straight into the fence (off turn four) and just got rid of me. He chose to drag race me. That is something you’ll remember the next time.”
The next time for the NWMT is when they travel across the state for the “Clash at Claremont 150” on July 29. Hampstead native Andy Seuss made his first start of the season at NHMS, scoring a ninth-place finish.
• The Dirt Duels were held before a capacity crowd on Friday night at the quarter-mile dirt flat track in Loudon, and it was NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe taking the win in the 30-lap Sprint Cars of New England headline feature over Jordan Fornwalt and Matt Tanner. Chris Donnelly of Piermont and Barnstead’s Clay Dow rounded out the top five.
• The Granite State Mini Sprints 600 cc feature was marred by a frontstretch pileup that eliminated several Granite State drivers from contention. In the end it was Maine’s Chase Rodgers winning for the third time this season. Seth Carlson won the DMA Midgets main, with Jake MacIntyre victorious in the GSMS 500 cc feature.