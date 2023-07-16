WMMP07152023

Dan Bowes of Epping, center, celebrates his second NESS win of the season over Jeffrey Battle, right, and Bobby Timmons III at WMMP on Saturday evening.

 Photo by John Raper

While most of the racing this weekend was centered around the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Dan Bowes led a trio of drivers with an Epping connection to the checkered flag on Saturday evening at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock.

Bowes’ win came in the latest event for the New England Supermodified Series, as he took the lead from Bobby Timmons III with a daring outside pass on lap 41 and went on to win his second race of the season.