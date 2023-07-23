Piermont’s Chris Donnelly returned to his winning ways on Saturday night.
In a caution-free 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) race at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, Donnelly took the checkered flag three-quarters of a lap ahead of second-place finisher Jason Goff. Matt Tanner took third.
Starting sixth in the field, Donnelly advanced to third place quickly, then made a winning inside pass on lap six off of Turn 2 and the rout was on. He built a half-lap lead on Goff by lap 15, extending that by lapping all but five cars in the race, solidifying his place at the top of the season standings.
“Things kind of went my way on the start there,” Donnelly said. “Once we got out in the lead, the car was super comfortable tonight and I could go anywhere I wanted. It just made for a really fun night for me.”
In the 35-lap DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature, Jason Gray came from the 11th starting position to win the event, reclaiming the points lead from Josh Sunn. Gray impressively used the outside to drive around the top three from laps 21 to 23, going fourth to first on his way to victory.
Todd Buckwold of Canaan was about to take the race lead on lap seven when his car’s driveshaft broke. Max Dolliver of Londonderry finished seventh, just ahead of James Fadden from Plainfield, while Canaan’s Matt Lashua was eliminated in a Turn 4 crash. Teenager Cooper Hodge made a veteran move in traffic on lap 28 to win the 30-lap Modified Coupes main. Daniel Piatska won his first DMA Midgets feature.
• The triple points night on the pavement at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday night in North Woodstock all but cemented Kasey Beattie’s quest to unseat Quinny Welch of Groveton as track champion. Beattie’s 45NH won both feature events to further increase his points lead.
Welch finished second and fourth, but he was already 61 points behind Beattie coming into Saturday’s crucial points night. Cody LeBlanc from Berlin won the special 40-lap Mini Late Models feature, with Donnie Baumgardner taking top honors in the Mini Stock main at his hometown track. Brett Meservey beat Doug Meservey to the finish of the Pro Four Modified 25-lap feature. Matt Potter and John Donahue won the two Flying Tigers events.
• At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, the NHSTRA Modifieds hosted twin 30-lap features. Joel Belanger from Washington, N.H., and Nathan Wenzel scored the two race wins. Geoff Rollins of Merrimack finished second in both events. Carlos Grenier won the 21-car Pure Stock main.
• Star Speedway in Epping had a field of 31 for its 75-lap R&R Raceparts Street Stock event, and track regular Shane Gendron took home the increased payoff of $2,000 for the win. Kris Watson and Joey Ventrillo rounded out the podium.
In the 100-lap Monaco Modified Open, Jake Johnson repeated his 2022 win in the summer event after Matt Hirschman was penalized for contact while racing for the lead with Matt Swanson. Hirschman attempted a crossover move, driving under Swanson and the two made contact, sending Swanson spinning out of the race lead and Hirschman to the rear of the field.
Woody Pitkat finished second, with Todd Patnode of Swanzey third. Brian Robie of Sunapee rounded out the top five, coming from the 24th starting position in the field of 25 cars. Patnode started in position 18. In fact, none of the top five finishers started in the top five. The third of three Modified races at Star this season will take place as part of their Classic Weekend on Sept. 17.
• At the 350 SMAC Supermodifieds at Wiscasset (Maine) Speedway, Granite State drivers took home four of the top-five finishing positions in the 50-lap Bentley Warren Classic.
Following a red flag for a Bobby Timmons III crash that heavily damaged the front end of his car, Brad Babb got past race leader P.J. Stergios of Candia for the win. Pelham natives Dave and Bill Helliwell placed in the third and fourth positions, with Matt Seavey of Auburn rounding out the top five.
• On Sunday afternoon the American-Canadian Tour was north of the border for the $50,000 CAN-AM 200 at the three-eighths mile Autodrome Montmagny’s Speedway. Earlier this season, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia stunned the Canadians with a victory. This time it was veteran Matthieu Kingsbury holding off Renfrew for the $10,000 win.
Renfrew was able to get beside Kingsbury on lap 177, but Renfrew fell two seconds behind in the closing laps.
D.J. Shaw of Center Conway wasn’t even among the top 10 until lap 165, then powered to a third-place finish. Gabe Brown recovered from an earlier incident to finish eighth, while Bryan Wall of East Kingston made up a lost lap to finish 11th in the 29-car field.