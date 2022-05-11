A CHANGE to warmer weather this weekend couldn’t have come at a better time for White Mountain Motorsports Park owner Cris Michaud, who has a two-day weekend scheduled at his race track in North Woodstock.
On Saturday, the paved quarter-mile track will host its 30th season-opening event, with a four-division program for the track’s weekly divisions, headlined by the popular Foley Oil & Propane Late Models in a 60-lap feature race. The Flying Tigers will go 50 laps, with the Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Cars competing in 30-lap features. Race time on Saturday is set for 6 p.m.
“We’re pretty excited,” Michaud said from his office this week. “Our registrations are up. We held an open practice (last weekend) and I think there were 60 to 70 cars in the pits — just for practice. There is a lot of excitement coming into this season.”
Michaud is doing everything he can to keep racing at White Mountain affordable, not only for race fans, but for the teams as well. He understands that big car counts bring more race fans. At the same time, he is aware of the economic challenges that both racers and fans are navigating, heading into this new season.
“It’s always in the back of your head,” he said. “You’re wondering how the bottom is going to fall out, but we are doing our best to hold prices the best we can, to where they were. We haven’t gone up on our gate fees, or pit fees. The front gate admission is the same.
“The stuff that we had to go up on, tires and fuel, we went up just what we had to, if not less than what we should have, to try and help the competitors and the fans. There is concern, but we’re doing what we can to help them. Hopefully we can get through this and have a great season, and an even brighter future.”
Some race tracks and touring series across the country have complained, and even been forced to cancel events due to a shortage of racing tires, but Michaud says that his tracks, including Vermont’s Thunder Road Speedbowl, don’t expect to have that issue. A good business relationship with Hoosier Tire East, combined with having tire purchase limits for several years now, are key factors in that.
“We don’t allow people to buy as many tires as they want, and haven’t for years, to keep the cost down,” Michaud said. “We’ve been able to get what we need. Not necessarily what we want, but what we need.”
On Sunday morning, the gates will swing open for a 1 p.m. special event headlined by the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) with a 150-lap event, but also on the card is the inaugural event for the New England Supermodified Series (NESS). Hall of Fame driver Russ Wood Sr., of Pelham, Dan Bowes, Anthony Nocella and Rob Summers are planning to be among the entrants.
The new series allows a new 572 GM Crate “spec” motor that generates similar power to the traditional “big block” motor, but for far less cost. During Saturday’s practice, Summers was clocking record 10-second laps. He is very much in favor of the new motor, which he hopes will bring in more teams who were priced out of competing against the big-dollar motors that dominated ISMA Supermodified events in recent years.
A busy race weekend• Not to be outdone, the 350 Supermodified teams have a choice to make on Saturday. Star Speedway hosts a special Bob Webber Sr. Memorial 47-lap event paying $1,947 to win, honoring the birth date of the division’s founder.
• The New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut has chosen to schedule a $2,500-to-win 350 Supermodified race, also on Saturday night, under the banner of the 350 SMAC Tour. This will undoubtedly lower the car count at both events.
• Claremont Motorsports Park has the Sonny Fleury Memorial 150 on Friday night, headlined by the NHSTRA 604 Modifieds, plus five weekly NASCAR-sanctioned weekly series events, and a four-cylinder Enduro event to close out the night. Fleury was the founder of the speedway and is also very deserving of the night in his honor.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton will also open its season this weekend with an eight-division program on Saturday, headlined by Late Models and Street Stocks.
• Hudson Speedway has a six-division NASCAR-sanctioned event on Sunday afternoon.
• Teams competing at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester will welcome the warmer weather after a couple of very cold Saturday nights to begin its season. Round one of the Street Stock “Triple Crown” series, plus other weekly division racing, are on tap at the western New Hampshire paved oval.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., is a quarter-mile dirt track that has become a favorite of several New Hampshire racers, and race fans. Their 55th season-opening event last Saturday had the pits overflowing with an estimated 118 race cars, including 26 cars in their headlining DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division. New Hampshire drivers James Fadden of Plainfield and Matt Lashua of Canaan finished second and third in the headline division on opening night. They will headline a six-division program with a Modifieds “Eastern Series” event on Saturday night.
• Londonderry Raceway hosts a nine-feature event program, beginning at noon on Saturday.
• On the regional touring scene, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour begins a span of three races in three weeks, at the Riverhead (N.Y.) Raceway. There are 31 entrants for that event, and a count similar to that is expected when the NWMT returns to Lee USA Speedway next Saturday to open the season for that New Hampshire oval.
On April 29 at Claremont, hometown racer Tyler Lescord was severely injured in a horrific crash in turn one during a Late Model race. As of this writing, Lescord remains hospitalized, but appears to be making a recovery after some difficult days in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Thoughts and prayers go out.
ON TRACK THIS WEEKEND
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Star: Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m.
Riverside Speedway: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.