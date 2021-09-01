Londonderry Raceway: racing for a cause Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 4 Junior division champs Aubrey Shapiro, Dylan Damas and Cam Shapiro PROVIDED BY PETER RABY Northeast Junior mini cup: Peter Raby and son Jacob Raby. PROVIDED BY PETER RABY Winners in the senior champ lo206 division, are, from left, Matthew Dube, Mike Dube and Chad Cullinan. PROVIDED BY PETER RABY Tiger sprint division champ Davey Rowlet PROVIDED BY PETER RABY Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Londonderry Raceway last weekend teamed up with New Hampshire Artists4Autism for an autism awareness and acceptance program at the track.A check for $1,800 was donated to The High Hopes Foundation, a nonprofit that provides life-enhancing experiences for New Hampshire’s chronically ill children and their families. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT