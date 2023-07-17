Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr., flanked by David McGrath, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager, hoists Loudon the Lobster, after winning the Crayon 301 on Monday at NHMS.
Eric Canha/USA Today Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick is introduced before the start of the Crayon 301 on Monday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race was Harvick’s last at NHMS.
Eric Canha/USA Today Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell, left, and Martin Truex Jr. battle for the lead during the Crayon 301 on Monday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Truex went on to win.
LOUDON — It took 18 years, and then an extra day, but Martin Truex Jr. finally realized his dream of winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Monday afternoon’s Crayon 301 was dominated by Truex, who made a statement early in the race, taking control of the lead position by passing race favorite Christopher Bell on the second lap.
Truex led 254 of the 301 laps, including the final 23, after a perfectly executed lap 277 restart that took him from the second row to the lead by the time he exited Turn 2.
“It’s no secret that I’ve been after this one for a long time,” Truex said. “It’s always one that I have wanted so bad — maybe too bad at times. It was well worth the wait to be able to do it here today, and put another win at Loudon with the name Truex on it. Very special.
“What we’ve been able to do here over the years is pretty remarkable. To not win was getting frustrating. We thought about it all weekend. What a race car we had today. Pit stops were flawless. We had some challenges throughout the race, and it was a handful at times, but we just kept our heads down and kept digging.”
Truex’s primary challengers all failed to execute well enough to make a run at the win. Ryan Blaney was able to stay close to Truex until a slower pit stop and then a penalty for running over an air gun hose sent him to the rear. Aric Almirola was leading the race, but on the lap 168 restart, he crashed into the Turn 2 wall after his right rear tire fell off the car.
Pre-race favorite Christopher Bell started on the pole and led the first lap, but Truex wanted to lead and control the race and he did just that. Bell chased him throughout the early laps, but the need for a second pit stop for a loose wheel on lap 75 put Bell at the rear of the field and he wasn’t able to get back in contention, later sliding into the Turn 3 wall on lap 288.
Truex had to adjust his line on the track, as Blaney and the rest of the field were gaining speed running four lanes off the bottom around the Magic Mile. Truex discovered that he could do the same, and a minor adjustment on his last pit stop at lap 273 helped him execute to the finish.
“I could not believe where we were running, in that old pavement way up high,” he noted. “That is the craziest thing I’ve ever done here. Stage three came around (lap 191) and I’m like, ‘Alright, what’s going to happen (this time).’ It all went to plan. The field never flipped on strategy. We were always able to be at least on equal tires to the guys around us.
“That is really the difference from last year to this year. Making the right decisions and the cautions not falling at inopportune times to put us in a bad spot. This is feeling really, really good to do what we did today and cap it off with a lobster. This one has been eluding me for a long time.”
The win was Truex’s third of the 2023 season, and one that has him in position to win a second career NASCAR Cup Series Championship. It’s still unknown whether 2023 will be his last season, but after the race, Truex said he hasn’t decided on next season — and he admitted that he’s bad at making big decisions.
While getting a first career Cup win at NHMS was at the top of Truex’s bucket list, New Englander Joey Logano was frustrated after taking second. “I thought I had a shot to beat him after that first caution, after we put tires on (lap 273),” said Logano, born in Middletown, Connecticut. “I had a chance to roll outside there before the caution came out. That would have been my chance. If I got in front of him, I think I had him beat.
“When you’re at your home race track, second hurts more than anywhere else. There’s no place I want to win more than here and we came up one spot short. That one stings, but overall I’ve still got to say it’s a good day. It’s just bad right now.”
Kevin Harvick finished out his NHMS career with a fourth-place result. He talked about what the Loudon oval has meant to his career on multiple occasions over the weekend, and on Monday he got out front at one point of the race on pit strategy, but Truex was just too fast.
“We had such a terrible pit stop there at the end and lost all of that track position,” Harvick said. “We were fortunate that we had fresher tires than most and we were able to stay out and get most of that back. Good job with the car, but we’ve got to be able to do what we need to do when it counts.”
The race was delayed to a Monday 12:05 p.m. start after torrential rains soaked the facility on Sunday. Even with Truex’s dominance there was three four-wide racing all afternoon, with the racing interrupted by eight caution periods totaling 41 laps.