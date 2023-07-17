NASCAR: Crayon 301

LOUDON — It took 18 years, and then an extra day, but Martin Truex Jr. finally realized his dream of winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Monday afternoon’s Crayon 301 was dominated by Truex, who made a statement early in the race, taking control of the lead position by passing race favorite Christopher Bell on the second lap.

Truex led 254 of the 301 laps, including the final 23, after a perfectly executed lap 277 restart that took him from the second row to the lead by the time he exited Turn 2.