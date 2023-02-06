NASCAR: Busch Light Clash

Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the (Los Angeles) Coliseum.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

LOS ANGELES — In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd in one of the most iconic venues in sports, Martin Truex Jr. earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in more than a season in a rough-and-tumble Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota held off Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet by .786 of a second leading the final 25 laps of the 150-lap annual non-points exhibition event marking the start of the NASCAR season. It was the former series champion Truex’s first career Busch Light Clash victory.