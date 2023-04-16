Derek Gluchacki

Derek Gluchacki

LOUDON -- Drivers from Massachusetts swept all three touring series racing events on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with Derek Gluchacki, Eddie MacDonald and Jon McKennedy victorious in 50-lap events, highlighting the 3rd Annual Northeast Classic.

The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) event brought a field of 36 cars and a hotly contested race for the lead throughout, with Center Conway’s D.J. Shaw out front until Gluchacki worked his way past him on lap 24. Shaw had earned a front row starting position by passing nine cars in his heat race.