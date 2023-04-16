LOUDON -- Drivers from Massachusetts swept all three touring series racing events on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with Derek Gluchacki, Eddie MacDonald and Jon McKennedy victorious in 50-lap events, highlighting the 3rd Annual Northeast Classic.
The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) event brought a field of 36 cars and a hotly contested race for the lead throughout, with Center Conway’s D.J. Shaw out front until Gluchacki worked his way past him on lap 24. Shaw had earned a front row starting position by passing nine cars in his heat race.
After a halfway break, Shaw retook the lead on lap 30, but it was short-lived as Gluchacki again took control just seconds later. Tom Carey III then found the outside groove to his liking, and he drove from fifth to second over the final 10 laps, finishing a scant 0.60 seconds from victory, with Shaw finishing in third place.
“I was good where he (Gluchacki) was weak and vice versa,” Shaw said of their race for the lead. “It made for a great race. Happy to have a solid finish. It fired off free after the break and I got the lead for a brief second. I thought we had something, but that last run at the end I made one mistake and lost some ground and just couldn’t close back in.”
Shaw’s podium finish was a bit of redemption after he finished a disappointing 19th in the Pro All-Stars Series (PASS) race just moments before strapping into his ACT ride. Eddie MacDonald, one of the most successful racers ever at NHMS, beat Maine drivers Max Cookson and 2022 race winner Johnny Clark for that victory, with Shaw fading from 10th place to his end result.
“Didn’t come here to finish tenth so we made wholesale changes and way over-swung,” Shaw reasoned. “Just not at all what we wanted there. Probably should have settled for a solid day in hindsight. It’s not like Daytona here, but it’s just different. It’s hard to get rolling when you’re off at these big places.
“We’ve got a lot to improve on here in a short time. I’m excited to get back to our normalcy of tracks, going to Oxford and everything. We just need to regroup and go into next week as a fresh start. The ACT race slipped away a little bit, but to rebound the way we did from the PASS race was good. At least we are leaving here with some sort of trophy.”
Derek Griffith of Hudson drove from fifth to first in his qualifying race. He then ran among the top five for most of the PASS event, but faded to an eighth-place finish. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., (Candia) was among the contenders in the ACT event, finishing fifth, with Gabe Brown (Center Conway) seventh. Jamie Swallow Jr. (Stark) and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (Hudson) finished disappointed, in positions 12 and 13, respectively.
Jon McKennedy won the $7,000 Milton Cat Modified Series 50 for a second consecutive season, but it was not easy. After shadowing the race leader for many laps, Anthony Bello made a daring last lap pass attempt entering turn three. The two came off turn four dead even with McKennedy using the outside momentum to edge ahead of Bello.
“I entered turn three pretty much as low as I thought I could without being on the apron, but he was able to get a big angle and shot right back down to the apron,” McKennedy recalled. “He got into me a little bit, but we had a good drag race off the corner. It was a dead heat and we edged him out by a couple of feet at the line.”
The Modified race had an unofficial count of 24 lead changes, including Matt Kimball. The Bennington racer led the first lap, but his family owned car sustained a cut right rear tire after contact as he slid up the track while taking the lead back from Anthony Nocella on lap three. Kimball recovered to finish in fourth place. Kirk Alexander from Swanzey finished seventh.
The R&R Race Parts Street Stock race had 28 cars and a dominating win by Ryan Waterman. Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr. finished fifth. The Mighty Mini Stock Series event was won by Nick Anderson, followed by Cody LeBlanc of Berlin and Desmond Skillings from Antrim.