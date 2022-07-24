Massachusetts teenager Jake Johnson won Saturday’s SBM 125 XI at Star Speedway in Epping. He took the lead on a lap 74 restart and then held off challenges from Woody Pitkat and Max Zachem to claim the winner’s share of $8,500 including bonuses for a heat race win, and for being the highest finisher of seven drivers that have never competed in the event.
“I was excited to come here in the first place, and to conquer it makes it even better,” Johnson said. “This track gives you all aspects of racing, which makes it fun to drive.”
The race was not without controversy though, as favorite Matt Hirschman was penalized for driving too fast through pit road, according to Tri-Track Series officials. The race went green for the first 73 laps, resulting in nearly the entire field of 29 cars making a pit stop at the same time, in a small pit area.
“I don’t feel I was speeding,” Hirschman said. “Did I weave my way through and around cars that were stalled and just about to pull out or whatever? Yeah. I maintained my pace. I didn’t stop for anybody, but I opened myself up to a judgment call.”
That judgment call was made by Tri-Track officials running the event, without any technology to record his speed. The track was not involved in the decision. Hirschman was given a one-lap penalty, but also told that he wasn’t allowed to make up that lap, and he was forced to start last on each of the remaining restarts, thus eliminating any chance he had of getting his lap back.
Johnson’s win was his first ever in a Modified since he moved from Late Model cars last fall. Ryan Doucette had an impressive fourth-place finish with Chase Dowling rounding out the top five.
New Hampshire drivers were shut out of the top 10, with Mike Collins of Strafford finishing 12th, just ahead of Brian Robie of Sunapee. Swanzey’s Kirk Alexander recovered from a race incident to finish 15th.
Around the tracks
It was an all-New Hampshire top three at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., on Saturday as Chris Donnelly of Piermont won the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England event, ahead of Jacob Williams of Tuftonboro and Campton’s Matt Hoyt.
New winners was the theme at Claremont on Friday as Cody Schoolcraft won the Late Model Sportsman main at his hometown track. Trevor Rocke of Enfield took advantage of David Greenslit’s flat tire to win the Street Stock main.
The Pure Stock Cody LaFont Memorial Twin 24’s produced wins for Kyle Boniface from Winchester and Nolan McClay of Unity. Greg Millette of Newport claimed top honors in the Mini Stock feature.
The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites tours visited Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, and Randy Cabral of Kingston, Mass., won them both. Marlowe native Kenny Thompson was the Street Stock winner, with Ben Byrne returning to victory lane in the NHSTRA Modified feature.
At White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, what has to be considered the best racing of the weekend in the state, resulted in victory for Derek Gluchacki. After watching Stacy Cahoon and Kasey Beattie race for the lead for several laps, well past the halfway point, Gluchacki passed them both to win the Wall’s Ford Governor’s Cup 100.
Points leader Quinten Welch finished second in the 28-car field, with Alby Ovitt of Barrington fifth and Jeff Marshall of Littleton in sixth. Shane Sicard put the 4NH-numbered Flying Tigers car back in victory lane on Saturday, with Jody Sicard of Gilmanton placing third.
Three tracks canceled their events this weekend. Legion Speedway had a fire on their water truck, and with no time to get another one, it canceled their Granite State Mini Sprints event. Both Londonderry and Hudson canceled because of the record high temperatures.
NH contenders at Seekonk
The Seekonk, Mass., Speedway has a special Pro All-Stars Series Super Late Model event on Wednesday, paying $10,000 to the race winner. D.J. Shaw and Gabe Brown of Conway, Joey Polewarczyk from Hudson and Dan Winter of Deerfield are among the early entries who should be factors in the 100-lap event.