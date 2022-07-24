220725-spt-johnson

SBM 125 XI race winner Jake Johnson poses with the checkered flag Saturday night at Star Speedway.

Massachusetts teenager Jake Johnson won Saturday’s SBM 125 XI at Star Speedway in Epping. He took the lead on a lap 74 restart and then held off challenges from Woody Pitkat and Max Zachem to claim the winner’s share of $8,500 including bonuses for a heat race win, and for being the highest finisher of seven drivers that have never competed in the event.

“I was excited to come here in the first place, and to conquer it makes it even better,” Johnson said. “This track gives you all aspects of racing, which makes it fun to drive.”