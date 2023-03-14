Bateman

Canaan’s Jack Bateman, right, accepts a dedication to racing award from new MCMRS president Bill Doucette.

 KEVIN RICE

The MiltonCAT Modified Racing Series hosted race teams at the Princeton Station Restaurant in Chelmsford, Mass., last Saturday, honoring drivers and car owners for their 2022 accomplishments.

Jack Bateman of Canaan, who was the car owner for champion Jacob Perry, was also presented with a dedication to racing award for a career of 57 years as both driver and owner. Bateman turned over the reins of the 20-year Modified Series to Meredith’s Bill Doucette, who promised to carry it into the future with optimism.