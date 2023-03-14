The MiltonCAT Modified Racing Series hosted race teams at the Princeton Station Restaurant in Chelmsford, Mass., last Saturday, honoring drivers and car owners for their 2022 accomplishments.
Jack Bateman of Canaan, who was the car owner for champion Jacob Perry, was also presented with a dedication to racing award for a career of 57 years as both driver and owner. Bateman turned over the reins of the 20-year Modified Series to Meredith’s Bill Doucette, who promised to carry it into the future with optimism.
“Jack’s tutelage has instilled in me the basic core ideals and principals this series was founded under,” Doucette told the crowd. “I plan on building on those principles. Racer friendly and fair. I will never forget that the racers are my customers. I will do my best and pay attention to our program and not what others are doing.”
Now a Modified Series champ at the age of 21, Connecticut’s Perry credited Bateman for giving him the opportunity to succeed in his cars.
“He took a shot on a young kid that didn’t have a ton of Modified experience and he threw me in a great car,” Perry said. “We built the chemistry up and started winning races right away. We knew we had something special. A huge thank you to Jack. He has a list of accolades from his Modified racing and to be able to drive for him is a true honor.”
A point fund of $25,000 was announced for the 2023 season, thanks to the sponsorship from MiltonCAT. The first race of the new season is scheduled for April 16 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. That “Northeast Classic” event will be run by officials from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) and the American-Canadian Tour (ACT), but with additional bonus money for a 50-lap Modified event coming from the MCMRS.
Also on Saturday, the CARS Tour season-opening event at Southern National Speedway in North Carolina included Bryan Kruczek from Newmarket. The Bobby Webber Racing driver turned in an impressive second-place finish against some talented drivers from the Southeast.
This weekend, both the PASS and ACT Tours will begin their seasons in North Carolina at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. Each touring series will race in two feature events, on Friday and Saturday. The ACT Tour will go 125 laps twice, while the PASS Series has twin 150-lap races.
Entries for the PASS Super Late Model events include DJ Shaw of Center Conway, Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover and Jeremy Davis from Tamworth. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia has entered all four feature events in two separate cars.
While the PASS event is a national championship points race, the ACT races are non-points events, but with a much greater list of local drivers making the trip south to get away from the falling snow.
Nine-time White Mountain Motorsports Park champion Quinten Welch from Groveton is entered to compete, with plans to run the full ACT schedule this season. He will be contending for a 10th WMMP title in 2023.
Other ACT entries for Friday and Saturday include reigning Claremont Late Model Sportsman champion Ricky Bly. The Sunapee driver has plans to run the ACT Tour this season as well, starting on Friday at Hickory. Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston is entered, as is Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Stark native Jamie Swallow Jr.
Last July’s NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway included a special Friday night event at Lee USA Speedway that had NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick competing in a Super Late Model. Reddick finished a close second to Casey Call of Pembroke after a memorable race for the lead that ended with the two separated by just inches at the finish line.
Lee’s new track owner, Ben Bosowski, has announced that on July 14, Kyle Busch will drive that same car, owned by Maine’s Archie St. Hilaire in the Keen Parts 150 event. At least two other NASCAR Cup Series drivers are expected to be in the lineup at Lee on July 14 before they head to NHMS to compete.
That same Friday night, the dirt track at NHMS will also be lit up for a return of the Sprint Cars of New England and the Granite State Mini Sprints. SCoNE has also announced that they will compete four times at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vermont next season.