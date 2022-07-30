NASCAR: Ambetter 301

NASCAR Cup Series racers Daniel Suarez, right, and AJ Allmendinger are side-by-side at the July 17 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Allmendinger will try to defend his title at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race set for Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The NASCAR Cup Series is making its second foray onto the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, but it will be difficult to rival the chaotic proceedings of last year in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (2:30 p.m.)

Competing in the Cup Series in a part-time role for Kaulig Racing, AJ Allmendinger won the debut race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit. Taking advantage of two late cautions for wild multicar wrecks, Allmendinger claimed the second Cup victory of his career.