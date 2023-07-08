NASCAR: Goodyear 400

Chase Elliott, shown at Darlington Raceway in May, is hoping for a win on Sunday night in Atlanta.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s crunch time for the playoffs as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to a free-for-all at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the form of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (7 p.m. on USA Network).

Eleven drivers are all but assured of qualifying for the postseason based on victories in the first 18 races of the regular season.