NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell wins the pole position during Saturday qualifying for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Bell is the defending champion for the race, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

LOUDON — The two favorites to win Sunday’s Crayon 301 race for the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will start from the front row after qualifying fastest on Saturday. Christopher Bell turned a lap at 30.524 seconds (124.781 mph), with Martin Truex Jr. a mere .007 seconds behind.

“I have one of the best race cars that I have had all year this weekend,” said Bell, the race’s defending champion, after his pole run. “We need to capitalize on that. This is a pivotal race in the race for the regular-season championship.