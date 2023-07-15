NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell wins the pole position during Saturday qualifying for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Bell is the defending champion for the race, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
LOUDON — The two favorites to win Sunday’s Crayon 301 race for the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will start from the front row after qualifying fastest on Saturday. Christopher Bell turned a lap at 30.524 seconds (124.781 mph), with Martin Truex Jr. a mere .007 seconds behind.
“I have one of the best race cars that I have had all year this weekend,” said Bell, the race’s defending champion, after his pole run. “We need to capitalize on that. This is a pivotal race in the race for the regular-season championship.
“Qualifying today was certainly a matter of not screwing up. Most of the time you’re able to maximize your car, where today it was a matter of not taking yourself out. It was so easy to make a mistake and lose a bunch of lap time.”
Bell was one of a handful of drivers to partake in the spring tire test, but he says that the difference in how his car handled at the start of practice on Saturday compared to spring was dramatic. He expects a much different race compared to his race-winning effort last July at NHMS because of the new softer tires and spoiler changes on the cars.
“I was shocked when I got out there at just the lack of grip that we have compared to the test,” he said. “I was very surprised how hard the cars were to drive in practice, and even qualifying too. Everyone was slipping and sliding around.
“I think it’s going to be a different race than what we saw last year, with the downforce change and the tire change. This is a place where your driver technique and your feet and your hands dictate a lot of what the car does. If you’re a little bit loose, you can kind of change your line around.”
Bell was one of 10 drivers fast enough to make it into the second round qualifying. Kyle Busch was the first car out to take a second time and his run ended early after he spun into the Turn 2 wall. After careful consideration, his team decided to make repairs rather than go to a backup car.
Truex, Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, backed up last year’s pole qualifying run with a front-row position run of his own. He is more determined than ever to get that first Cup Series win at NHMS.
The new softer tires being used will likely play a role in drivers choosing to make four tire stops versus two, and for Truex, the memories of last year will stay with him.
“I think at the end of the race we still had the car to win,” he said. “We just took two tires and got buried on the restart. We drove from like 12th to fourth on two tires and they (the top three) just got too far out there on four. I think if we had taken four tires, we would have been right there and could have done what we needed to.”
Aric Almirola, who needs a win to earn a playoff spot, will start from the third position. The leading qualifier for Stewart-Haas Racing won at NHMS in 2021. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five qualifiers.
Kevin Harvick will make his final NHMS start from the 13th position.
Michael McDowell and Truex had the fastest times in practice, with Bell in 10th place.
The 52nd NASCAR Cup Series race at the Loudon oval is scheduled to take the green flag at 2:49 p.m. today.
Weather is expected to play a major role in this event. Each team has four sets of rain tires, but if the rain falls all afternoon, it’s possible the race could be moved to Monday.