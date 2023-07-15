LOUDON — John Hunter Nemechek earned his first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon, dominating the second half of the Ambetter Health 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was his fourth win in 18 races this season and second consecutive Xfinity Series triumph.
The 26-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, took the lead from Sammy Smith on lap 107. He then built a lead margin of more than seven seconds with his Joe Gibbs Toyota before making a green flag pit stop on lap 150. A caution waved 10 laps later, and after the four cars ahead of him made their stops under caution, Nemecheck retook a lead that he held to the end.
A lap 190 caution when Parker Retzlaff spun into the Turn 2 wall reset the field, but Nemechek was up to the restart challenge, surging ahead of Cole Custer on lap 196. A multi-car crash on Turn 1 on the restart, after Sam Mayer was pushed into a spin, caused damage to some top-10 running cars.
The final restart came on lap 204 and Nemechek easily moved ahead of Chandler Smith. Custer and Sheldon Creed collided racing for third place as they took the white flag, ending the race in a cloud of smoke, with the event declared official under a yellow-checkered flag finish. Nemechek led a race-high 137 laps.
“I was a little worried there on the last restarts,” Nemechek said. “We kept getting really good launches and we were able to clear them. Huge shout-out to all of the fans for being here. This is an amazing crowd. I love coming up here. I’m so proud of this whole (No.) 20 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing.”
The late-race crashes changed the finishing order dramatically, with Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith rounding out the top five. Justin Allgaier recovered from an early race crash to finish sixth, followed by Jeb Burton, Josh Williams and Brett Moffitt. Modified driver Patrick Emerling rounded out the top 10 — the first top 10 of his Xfinity career.