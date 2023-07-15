NASCAR: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek celebrates after winning the Ambetter 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

 Eric Canha

LOUDON — John Hunter Nemechek earned his first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon, dominating the second half of the Ambetter Health 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was his fourth win in 18 races this season and second consecutive Xfinity Series triumph.

The 26-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, took the lead from Sammy Smith on lap 107. He then built a lead margin of more than seven seconds with his Joe Gibbs Toyota before making a green flag pit stop on lap 150. A caution waved 10 laps later, and after the four cars ahead of him made their stops under caution, Nemecheck retook a lead that he held to the end.