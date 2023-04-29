NASCAR: NOCO 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch walks along fans during prerace festivities before the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series will feature a markedly different style of door-to-door competition this week as it moves to Dover (Delaware) Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Würth 400 (2 p.m.), The one-mile concrete track’s brand of tight racing is quite different from the 2.6-mile Talladega (Alabama) Superspeedway, where the series raced last weekend.

Three-time Dover winner Kyle Busch shows up as one of only three drivers to have doubled his 2023 trophy total (two wins) this season, having bested the field on the Talladega high banks last Sunday in one of the most action-packed races of the season. The race featured 57 lead changes.