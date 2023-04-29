DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series will feature a markedly different style of door-to-door competition this week as it moves to Dover (Delaware) Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Würth 400 (2 p.m.), The one-mile concrete track’s brand of tight racing is quite different from the 2.6-mile Talladega (Alabama) Superspeedway, where the series raced last weekend.
Three-time Dover winner Kyle Busch shows up as one of only three drivers to have doubled his 2023 trophy total (two wins) this season, having bested the field on the Talladega high banks last Sunday in one of the most action-packed races of the season. The race featured 57 lead changes.
Busch is one of eight active drivers to have won at Dover’s “Monster Mile” and his three wins there ties him with Kevin Harvick and Dover’s “hometown favorite,” Martin Truex Jr., as most among active drivers.
Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman have also won at the track.
In fact, there have been nine different winners in the past 10 Dover races. Defending race winner Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports is the only repeat winner during that time (2018 and 2022).
The season mirrors that competitive diversity too. Through the opening 10 races, there have been seven different winners from six different race organizations.
This will be the third week back behind the wheel for Elliott after he missed six weeks of competition with a broken leg (suffered in an off-day snowboarding accident). The 2020 series champion is currently ranked 31st in the standings and needs to score a win to secure his playoff eligibility for this year. Dover is certainly a good opportunity for Elliott, who earned his first win of the 2022 season there and would love to do the same on Sunday. He has nine top-five finishes in 12 starts at the track.
Elliott’s average finish (9.750) is second only to his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson’s 6.929 average at the Monster Mile. Larson won the 2019 Dover race. He and Elliott are the only two competitors with average finishes better than 10th.
Of note, their Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate Bowman will not be competing this weekend. He was injured driving in a sprint car race this week and is expected to miss at least three weeks. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and defending Xfinity Series Dover race winner, JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry, will pull double-duty and drive Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet in his absence. Berry just filled in for Elliott during Elliott’s own medical situation.
Two of those boasting outstanding Dover resumes are also two of the most motivated this weekend. Harvick, who will be retiring from NASCAR at the end of the season, is hoping to snap a 22-race winless streak in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and has been fast this season with top-10 finishes in half of the 10 races to date.
His last win at Dover was in the spring of 2018. His 1,666 laps led total at Dover is the most among active drivers and he has finished in the top 10 in 23 of his 42 previous starts at the Monster Mile.
“Dover is one of those race tracks where if we don’t win, we feel like we’ve let everybody down,” Harvick said. “It’s been a great race track for us and we’ve had some really dumb luck there with lug nuts and valve stems, but outside of those few races, it’s been a very successful race track for us. Dover is just one of those grind-it-out-type of races.”
Truex is hoping some “hometown” magic may help him. The New Jersey-native and 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion considers Dover his home track.
Fittingly, he earned his first career series victory there in 2007.
His last Dover win in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota came in 2019 when he led more than 100 laps — something he’s done five times at Dover in his career.
Truex won the non-points paying Busch Light Clash at the (Los Angeles) Coliseum to open the 2023 season and scored his first top-five (third place) at Martinsville two weeks ago. His last points-paying victory came at Richmond, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2021.