NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain talks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs media day last week.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A quarter of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series 16-driver playoff field will be competing for the season prize for the first time — Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe, two-race winner Ross Chastain and Sonoma victor Daniel Suarez.

No first-time playoff driver has ever advanced to the final round of the playoffs (with the obvious exception of the inaugural year of the elimination format in 2014) but many say it would be no surprise to find one there this season with such a strong contingent of playoff “rookies” — all driving for strong teams, and all just as motivated as the more seasoned playoff veterans.