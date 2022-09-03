CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A quarter of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series 16-driver playoff field will be competing for the season prize for the first time — Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe, two-race winner Ross Chastain and Sonoma victor Daniel Suarez.
No first-time playoff driver has ever advanced to the final round of the playoffs (with the obvious exception of the inaugural year of the elimination format in 2014) but many say it would be no surprise to find one there this season with such a strong contingent of playoff “rookies” — all driving for strong teams, and all just as motivated as the more seasoned playoff veterans.
The veterans bring their experience, but this year’s new class of playoff talent brings plenty of reason to consider this one of the most unpredictable championship chases in recent memory.
Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, carries a pair of victories (at Talladega Superspeedway and Circuit of The Americas) into his title run.
Chastain starts the trophy chase re-seeded third in the standings, only 20 points behind regular season champion Chase Elliott — highest among the first-time playoff contenders.
And unlike so many of the tried-and-true veterans, Chastain conceded he is trying to savor this first-time playoff experience.
“This is the exact spot that I’ve worked really my entire racing career toward. ... Eleven years of wanting to be, as silly as it sounds, at playoffs media day in the Cup Series,” Chastain said.
Not only did the 29-year-old Floridian score his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at COTA this spring, but he is also one of eight multi-race winners this season. His 10 top-five finishes tie him with Elliott for most in the series, and his 14 top-10 finishes are second only to Elliott’s 17.
Joey Logano concedes the Fords as a group haven’t quite caught up with the speed shown by the Chevrolets and Toyotas in the NASCAR Cup Series. Nevertheless, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang considers himself the favorite to win a second title.
His rationale hinges on the performance of his team heading into Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, the first playoff race at Darlington (6 p.m.).
“You know me — I always feel like I’m the favorite,” Logano said. “I race that way. That confidence is very important, and I think we have reason to feel that way.
“If I look at the last five races, we’ve scored more points than anybody — 44 points more than anybody the last five races. That says a lot about our team, shows where we are about maximizing our days, and that’s what the playoff is about ...
“I told my team this yesterday: We’re the favorites, and here’s why.”
Logano proceeded to enumerate the factors that have buoyed his confidence entering the postseason.
“If you do the work, and you feel prepared, I’d better feel like I’m the best out there,” Logano said. “There’s a balance between all that, right? Because do I feel like I’m the best in every category on the race track? No. But I feel like I’m the best well-rounded driver on the race track, and that’s important.
“I feel like my team is executing on all eight (cylinders) right now. When you look at the way we are managing the races from a strategy standpoint, (crew chief) Paul (Wolfe) is doing great at that, where we’re finishing better than the speed in our car. So that part’s great.
“Our pit stops have been solid. That’s what you want out of your pit crew. ... Our restarts and execution on the race track have been great here lately. That’s where we’ve really made the difference. When you look at the stage points and the finishes, all that’s coming from how we execute the races throughout it, without the fastest car.
“And then when we get a car that’s capable of winning — look out!”
The tracks in the Round of 16 set up nicely for Logano, too. He won this year’s spring race at Darlington from the pole. At Kansas and Bristol, host venues for the second and third playoff races, Logano has a combined five victories, three at Kansas and two on the Bristol concrete.