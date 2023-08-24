NASCAR: Ally 400 Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott has yet to win in 2023.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

 DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The final NASCAR Cup Series playoff position will be decided at the sport’s most iconic track in what is annually one of the most thrilling and unpredictable races. That’s the scene for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. on NBC).

This regular-season finale will decide the regular season champion. Currently, Martin Truex Jr. holds a 39-point advantage on Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing is hoping to earn his first ever playoff berth and holds a 32-point advantage over Joe Gibbs Racing’s rookie of the year candidate Ty Gibbs for the final playoff transfer position.