NASCAR

A wide angle view of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Cup Series race last July.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is fittingly both an important part of NASCAR history and a unique treasure in modern day sports venues.

Its idiosyncrasies are exactly what make "The Magic Mile" a must-stop on the NASCAR calendar, popular among competitors and fans alike. Plus, like many of the tracks on the schedule, it has played a significant role in the sport.