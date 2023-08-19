NASCAR Cup Series racing on road courses consistently features some of the most skilled, high-stakes competition of the season. This week’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. on USA Network) includes all that plus the extra pressure of affecting the 2023 playoff picture with only two races remaining to set the 16-driver field.
Finding a compelling storyline to follow this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York, will not be a problem.
Current NASCAR Cup Series championship leader, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr., arrives with a 60-point lead on his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin in second place. If he can pick up a point and hold a 61-point edge over the field by Sunday’s checkered flag, the regulars-season championship — and the all-important 15-point bonus — will be his.
The 2017 series champion would match Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch (2018 and 2019) as the only two drivers to win multiple regular-season titles. Truex is one of eight former Watkins Glen winners in the field, claiming the 2017 trophy on the way to his season championship.
While the top of the standings could well be wrapped up this weekend, it’s a vastly different story at the 16th-place playoff cutline. Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell claimed another automatic bid with his popular victory last weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
With the trophy, McDowell became the 13th driver to secure a playoff position with a win, joining Truex, Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of this season, is tops among the points standings after the race winners with a 145-point advantage on 16th place. Just below him in points is RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski, 143 points to the good. A new winner, however, could certainly complicate their situations.
With two races to go, that 16th-place position is most vulnerable. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace holds a 28-point advantage over Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez. Wallace, who is competing to earn his first Cup Series playoff appearance, will need to step up his game at the 2.45-mile track. His average finish in four starts is 27.8 and his best finish is 23rd in 2021. Wallace has never won on a Cup Series road course.
Suarez, the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, won on the Sonoma, California, road course last year. He has three top-five finishes in five starts at Watkins Glen and his average finish there is 12.0.
Just behind them in the standings is rookie Ty Gibbs, 49 points behind Wallace. A win at Watkins Glen or Daytona International Speedway in next week’s regular-season finale would make Gibbs the sixth rookie to land a playoff position.
Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota — the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion — earned four road course wins in his Xfinity Series career. Included among those wins was a 2021 trophy at Watkins Glen.
One of the biggest stories heading to The Glen involves the two-time race winner there, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott. The 2020 Cup Series champion has worked his way up the standings after missing six races — five with injury and a one-race NASCAR suspension. Elliott, 80 points behind Wallace, will most likely need a victory to ensure his eighth consecutive playoff bid.