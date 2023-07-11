NASCAR

A wide angle view of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Cup Series race last July.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is an important part of NASCAR history and a unique place among modern day sports venues. Its idiosyncrasies are what make “The Magic Mile” popular among competitors and fans alike. Plus, like many of the tracks on the schedule, it has played a significant role in the sport.

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its only stop of the season in New Hampshire this weekend for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Crayon 301 (2:30 p.m. on USA Network) and Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Ambetter Health 200 (3 p.m. on USA Network).