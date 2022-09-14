DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A return engagement to the famed Los Angeles Coliseum for the preseason Busch Light Clash, a highly anticipated move to the iconic North Wilkesboro (North Carolina) Speedway for the All-Star race and an inaugural street race in downtown Chicago highlight the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule released Wednesday.
The Cup Series will once again visit New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2023. The Crayon 301 is set for Sunday, July 16. As was the case this year, NHMS will also host an Xfinity Series race the day before, July 15.
The 2023 Cup season begins on Feb. 5 with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will air on Fox in prime time.
Two weeks later, on Feb. 19, the 65th running of NASCAR’s Great American Race, the Daytona 500, will take place.
The West Coast swing begins next with three consecutive weeks of racing at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Las Vegas (March 5) and Phoenix (March 12).
Bristol (Tennessee) Motor Speedway’s dirt race is back on April 9 with the NASCAR All-Star Race making its North Wilkesboro debut on May 21.
The Chicago street race will be the cornerstone of the sport’s summer holiday season with a July 2 date on the calendar.
Daytona International Speedway will again host the regular season finale on Aug. 26 with the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule set to take the green flag on Sept. 3 at Darlington (South Carolina) Raceway. Kansas Speedway and the Bristol traditional track complete Round 1.
Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega (Alabama) Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL make up Round 2, followed by Las Vegas, Homestead, Florida, and Martinsville (Virginia) Speedway to decide which four drivers advance to the Championship Round at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.