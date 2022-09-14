NASCAR: Ambetter 301

A wide angle view of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Ambetter 301 in July

 USA TODAY SPORTS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A return engagement to the famed Los Angeles Coliseum for the preseason Busch Light Clash, a highly anticipated move to the iconic North Wilkesboro (North Carolina) Speedway for the All-Star race and an inaugural street race in downtown Chicago highlight the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule released Wednesday.

The Cup Series will once again visit New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2023. The Crayon 301 is set for Sunday, July 16. As was the case this year, NHMS will also host an Xfinity Series race the day before, July 15.