Robie

Sunapee’s Brian Robie celebrates after his August win at Hudson.

 STEVE KENNEDY

A DRIVER could walk away with a minimum of $15,000 for winning the 125-lap NHSTRA Modified race and the Whitcomb 5 Series Championship come Sept. 17 in Winchester.

Five eligible drivers will battle for the $10,000 that goes to the champion: Brian Robie of Sunapee, Matt Kimball of Bennington, Todd Patnode of Swanzey, Ben Byrne and Sam Rameau. The 125-lap race itself, one week from Saturday, will pay a minimum $5,000 to win. If one of the five drivers wins the race as well, he will likely earn more than the $15,000 minimum, with other bonus money being paid out as well.

Kevin Rice’s NH Racing column runs Thursday during the racing season. Contact Kevin Rice at RiceonRacing@gmail.com