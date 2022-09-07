A DRIVER could walk away with a minimum of $15,000 for winning the 125-lap NHSTRA Modified race and the Whitcomb 5 Series Championship come Sept. 17 in Winchester.
Five eligible drivers will battle for the $10,000 that goes to the champion: Brian Robie of Sunapee, Matt Kimball of Bennington, Todd Patnode of Swanzey, Ben Byrne and Sam Rameau. The 125-lap race itself, one week from Saturday, will pay a minimum $5,000 to win. If one of the five drivers wins the race as well, he will likely earn more than the $15,000 minimum, with other bonus money being paid out as well.
In preparation for that event, Robie plans to compete in the NASCAR Weekly Series NHSTRA Modified event this Saturday, and other drivers are expected do the same. Robie qualified for the championship five by winning the fourth and final regular-season event for the Whitcomb Series at Hudson last month.
“I think we’re close,” Robie said of his chances at the big money. “We plan to hit the race this Saturday to make sure everything is squared away, and get additional notes. We’ll be down there for basically another test run to make sure that we are good.
“We found some things after that first race at Monadnock, a couple of things with our setup equipment that wasn’t right for that one. We took the opportunity last week, with an off week, to get a practice run in, to make sure we were back in the ballpark.”
Robie finished third in that first series event on May 1 at Monadnock, a race won by Patnode, who is a multi-time track champion at the Winchester oval. Kimball earned a second-place finish there last week.
Byrne won that race last Saturday and Rameau has proven in previous events that Winchester is his best track. It would be easy to make a case for any one of the five drivers to win the $15,000 on Sept. 17, and preparation for that continues with the final regular weekly series NHSTRA Modified race this weekend.
Tyler Leary leads Byrne by four points in the season-long points race, so this Saturday’s event carries that added significance for Byrne, a five-time feature winner. Also on the schedule this weekend is the 50-lap NHSTRA Late Model Race for the ring event. Ricky Bly of Sunapee and Ben Poland of Charlestown are tied for the points lead in that series.
The first event at Monadnock on Saturday will be a pit party. From 5-6 p.m., race fans can meet with their favorite drivers on the race track. Racing begins at 6:15 p.m.
Around the tracks• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has the third and final race of the Wall’s Ford Triple Crown Series on Saturday, with a 75-lap race for headlining Late Models. The Mini Late Models have their biggest event of the season with a 50-lap race paying $1,000 to win, plus other weekly racing that includes the always-popular Flying Tigers division.
• There are two big Sunday events on the schedule this weekend as well. Lee USA Speedway reopens with a $10,000-to-win event. The Freedom 150 for the Rodfather Pro Stocks will headline a total of 100 laps of feature racing that concludes with fireworks.
Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket is among the favorites. Casey Call of Pembroke is expected to return to the track where he beat NASCAR Cup Series star Tyler Reddick in July. A strong contingent of both Maine and Massachusetts drivers is expected as well.
The Street Stocks will have an NHSTRA Battle for the Belt 50 on Sunday at Lee — a crucial event in the Division II NASCAR Weekly Series Championship race for David Greenslit of Claremont, who had a lead of just six points in the most recent standings update.
• Hudson Speedway will host its first Hudson Speedway 200 Enduro event with four cylinder cars on Sunday, along with the Don Hayes Memorial Twin 25’s for Mini Stocks. That race, held in memory of the longtime track photographer, has always been a fan favorite. A V-8 Enduro and flagpole race are among the other events.
• Claremont Speedway hosts a five-division program of its own on Friday, with the NHSTRA Modifieds, 602 Dirt Modifieds and spectator drag racing on the schedule.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth has Dirt Late Models and Non-Wing Sprint Cars as part of a four-division event on Friday as well.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, hosts its final Eastern Series Tour event for headlining DIRTCar 602 Sportsman Modifieds. The USAC DMA Midgets plus other weekly divisions are scheduled to compete.
• The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) heads north to Caribou, Maine, on Sunday for a rescheduled 150-lap event at Spud Speedway. Gabe Brown and DJ Shaw of Center Conway and Joey Polewarczyk of Hudson are among the favorites to win that event.
Just announced on Tuesday was a PASS/ACT Tour doubleheader season finale event to take place at the Waterford, Connecticut, Speedbowl on Oct. 29, where champions will be crowned for both. The NESS Supermodifieds are also scheduled to compete.
Weekend scheduleLegion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6:15 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Lee: Sunday, 2 p.m.
