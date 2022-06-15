A VERY BIG WEEKEND of auto racing in New Hampshire includes two events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, as part of Laconia Motorcycle Week 2022. The 99th Annual Loudon Classic takes place on the 1.6 mile road course, while the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England headline an afternoon event at the quarter-mile dirt oval track.
The Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix bike racing event is the longest-running motorcycle race in America. This is round three of the Championship Cup Series, and a weekend full of activities, and bike racing will have no fewer than 15 divisions of entrants competing on the road course.
Next door, at the same time, there will be a four-division event on the dirt “Flat Track” with the first “Musket Dirt Shootout.” In addition to the SCoNE Sprint Cars, the USAC DMA Midgets will compete in an event of their own. The Granite State Mini Sprints will have features for the 500cc and 600cc classes.
The SCoNE event will bring full-sized Sprint Cars to NHMS for the first time. They also have an event scheduled for mid-July, on the Friday of NASCAR Cup Series weekend. Among the favorites for the inaugural June event are Chris Donnelly of Piermont and Clay Dow of Barnstead.
“I tested there in May,” Dow said. “It went really well. I talked with the track general manager (David McGrath). We talked with the crew there about making a few changes. I think the track will be really good for our first race there this weekend.
“I think the Loudon races are going to help us as a series tremendously. A lot of people don’t even know Sprint Cars race in New England. I think those two events are going to open a lot of people’s eyes as to what we actually race around here, and get them more involved with the Sprint Cars of New England.”
The gates will open on Saturday morning, with qualifying events scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. Adult admission to the grandstands for the dirt racing event is $20 for adults, with kids 12 and under $10. The 99th Loudon Classic motorcycle event gets underway at 12:15 p.m.
Around the tracks• The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the state this weekend with its first race in two years at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. The “Duel at the Dog 200” has one of the most talented lineups on the schedule, with 27 drivers entered, including NASCAR champion drivers Doug Coby, Ron Silk and Justin Bonsignore. Add to that, the talents of Matt Hirschman, Jimmy Blewett and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling.
Local talent is going to present a formidable challenge. Multi-time track champion Todd Patnode of Swanzey has entered, along with Matthew Kimball of Antrim. Sunapee’s Brian Robie will make his first NWMT start. Massachusetts drivers Sam Rameau, Jon McKennedy and Anthony Nocella are all capable of a race win on Saturday as well.
The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be the undercard at Monadnock, for a 100-lap race. Blewett has added his name to that entry list, driving for car owner Jacob Dore. Maine’s Joey Doiron and Luke Hinckley of Claremont lead the early-season standings.
• Three Friday night events in the state give race fans plenty of options, as Lee USA Speedway opens for a special 50-lap event with the 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour, in a return to a track that many of the drivers once raced on weekly. The event will honor Supermodified legend Ed Shea.
Late Model driver Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia will make his Supermodified debut at Lee. Weare’s Kenny White, Pelham’s Bill Helliwell, Richard Eaton of Seabrook and Auburn’s Mike Netishen are among the favorites. Lee will also host six 20-lap feature events for its local racing divisions.
• At Claremont Motorsports Park, there is a $4,000-to-win NHSTRA 604 Modified Tour event, which last year drew a full field of cars. Friday’s event should be no different. Patnode, Kimball and Robie are expected to compete against Troy’s Trevor Blea, Andrew Martell of Charlestown and Aaron Fellows of Croydon to name a few, making this Weaver Brothers Construction 125 a coveted event to win.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth is scheduled to run its second full racing program of the season, headlined by the non-winged Sprint Cars and the first appearance of the season by the 602 Dirt Modifieds on Friday.
• Star Speedway in Epping has an action-packed event of its own on Saturday, with the 350 Supermodifieds, Late Models, Pro Four Modifieds and a special race to remember flagman Scottie Frazier, who passed away just days ago. That race will be a 30-lap event for the entry level Six Shooters division, paying a record purse that adds well over $4,000 in bonus money.
Star will also host a memorial service for Frazier at the track on Saturday morning, with a 9 a.m. welcoming hour preceding a 10 a.m. procession at the track, with fans and competitors welcome to attend.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has the N.E. Dwarf Car Series added to its six-division weekly division program, for a $12 admission price on Saturday.
• Hudson Speedway moves to its summer schedule this week, with a later start time on Sunday, and double 25-lap features for the Pure Stocks. A V-8 Enduro race, plus four other weekly divisions.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton is back in action with the NELCAR Legends as part of a six-division event. Pelham’s George Helliwell and Northwood’s Justin Harris were among the race winners last Saturday night.
• In Vermont, the Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre holds its first Thursday night event of this season, with four weekly divisions plus the New England Antique Racers on hand. If dirt racing is your preference, Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford has a full weekly series schedule on tap for Saturday.
Weekend events
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
NHMS Road Course: Saturday, 12:15 p.m.
NHMS Flat Track: Saturday, 1:35 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 4:45 PM
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
NHMS Road Course: Sunday, 11 a.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.