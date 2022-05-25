THE MEMORIAL DAY weekend is traditionally a busy one on the local auto racing scene, and this one is no different. One thing that is different is the purse payoff Friday night at Claremont Speedway. The “Racers Honoring Racers 100” Modified Open is the highest-paying feature event ever held at the one-third mile paved oval, a track that opened in 1947.
The event is primarily being sponsored by a group known as “The Racing Guys,” who, for years, through the leadership of Connecticut native Dick Williams, have been boosting event purses and sponsoring drivers across New England.
The event will also honor racers who once called Claremont home.
“I couldn’t do it without Dick Williams, Jim Schaefer, Wayne Coats and the Racing Guys,” said Claremont operations manager Mike Parks. “Yeah, the speedway is putting up a lot of money, but Dick and his group have gone over and above anything that we can do.
“They do it because they love Modified racing. They have worked their butts off raising funds to make this the purse structure that it is.”
That purse structure begins with an expected payoff of more than $63,000 and a winner’s share of at least $15,000. Matt Hirschman (Northampton, Pa.) and Doug Coby (Milford, Conn.) headline the list of outsiders hoping to take home that top prize. To do so, they will have to contend with local favorites Todd Patnode of Swanzey, Matt Kimball of Antrim and Canaan’s Donnie Lashua, to name a few.
“The quality of cars is outstanding,” Parks added. “You’ve also got Connecticut guys like Woody Pitkat and Les Hinckley racing against locals like Joey Jarvis and Jeff Murray from Claremont. That definitely brings some local flair to the event.”
The Friday event is part of a doubleheader weekend at Claremont, which will also host a special Sunday evening racing program, headlined by the NHSTRA “Battle of the Belt” Street Stock race. Parks hopes that these events will continue to bring success to a track that has enjoyed a resurgence this season under his leadership.
“Our car counts continue to grow over last year despite a challenging economy,” Parks said. “Our average count for Street Stocks is 19.75, so it’s going in the right direction, for sure. This is our third year now, and it has been the same group of people on my staff, and competitors know what to expect. Things just click.
“Our program has no down time. Last week, we started at 7 (p.m.) and we were done at 9:10. We start on Friday at 7 p.m. and we hope to have the Modified feature on the track by 9 p.m. The Modified race will have live pit stops, which the fans love. I’m really excited for this weekend.”
The Friday event will also honor retired Claremont regulars, such as former NASCAR weekly series champion Peter Daniels, along with Punky Caron, Bruce Batchelder, Dwight Jarvis, Bobby Turner and Rusty Ball, among others. Racing on Friday begins with Modified qualifying at 7 p.m. and a four-division features-only format prior to the 100-lap main event.
Around the speedways
• The Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., begins their weekly racing season with the 59th Annual Memorial Day Classic on Sunday afternoon, featuring the Mekkelson RV 125 for their weekly headline division Late Models. The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series invades the historic track for a first-ever 100-lap event as a companion event.
Some Modified drivers are planning to compete at both Claremont and Thunder Road this weekend. Hometown racer Nick Sweet continues to be a favorite in the Late Model division. He is the most recent winner at the track, as he beat Derrick O’Donnell from North Haverhill to the checkers in the May 1 ACT event there.
A brand new backstretch VIP parking and viewing area for race fans will be available at Thunder Road for the first time this weekend, on a first-come, first-served basis. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks are also on the Sunday schedule, with racing set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
• A number of New Hampshire drivers are set to make their season debuts with the Sprint Cars of New England at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., on Saturday night. Mike Netishen of Auburn, a frequent competitor in pavement Supermodified racing, is set to make a full season run for the championship, hoping to unseat Barnstead’s Clay Dow as SCoNE champion.
Chris Donnelly of Piedmont, Matt Hoyt of Campton and Ossipee’s Jake Williams will also compete with SCoNE this season. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and Modified Coupes are also in action on Saturday.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton welcomes the 350 Supermodifieds for a non-sanctioned event Saturday night, along with its weekly divisions. This past Sunday, many of the 350 teams competed at the Hudson Speedway, including hometown racer Derek Griffith, who finished fourth in his Supermodified debut. Star Speedway regular Bobby Timmons III hauled in from Maine and beat Mike Netishen to the checkers.
• Hudson hosts a Sunday afternoon program this weekend, which includes the popular Spectator Drag Racing. Griffith will next head to the Jennerstown, Pa., Speedway with a brand new Super Late Model. He hasn’t raced in an SLM event since a hard crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in April destroyed his car. Griffith will return to NHMS to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in July.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has round one of the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series 100-lap event headlining its Saturday night five-division program, beginning at 6 p.m.
• Star Speedway in Epping has a six-division event, plus four- and eight-cylinder Enduro events on tap, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
• It’s “Pack The Track Night” at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, as race fans will be allowed in for just a $5 admission price this weekend.
• The Londonderry Speedway also returns after a week off, beginning its racing at noon on Saturday.
• Under new ownership, the Legion Speedway in Wentworth opens its season on Saturday, headlined by non-winged Sprint Cars and Outlaw Midgets. The 1/4 -mile dirt track was purchased this past winter by Ron Giroux, who has partnered with Bill Dawley, with promised facility upgrades.
ON TRACK THIS WEEKEND
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside Speedway: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Legion Speedway: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, Vt.) 1:30 p.m.
Kevin Rice’s racing column appears Thursdays in the New Hampshire Union Leader. Email him at Riceon-Racing@gmail.com.