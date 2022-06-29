THE Fourth of July holiday has always brought special event racing and fireworks to area race tracks, and this weekend is no exception. Each of the tracks running this weekend will offer adult admissions priced between $12 and $20.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has “Twin 76” night plus fireworks for a $15 adult admission price. The headlining Late Models and Flying Tigers will both run 76-lap events to highlight the racing portion of the program.
Quinten Welch of Groveton and Barrington native Alby Ovitt are locked in a close battle for the points lead in the headline division. The Flying Tigers event is the second of three triple crown races this season. The Strictly Stock Minis and Kids Division cars will also run feature events. A fireworks display by Northstar Fireworks will be a highlight of the Saturday night schedule.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester has the “APEX Racing Firecracker 100” for the NHSTRA 604 Modified division on Saturday as well. This is race two of four “Quest for the Cup” events, paying $3,000 to the winner. Matt Kimball of Bennington won the first series event in Claremont on April 24. The four-race series brings with it a point fund payout at season’s end.
The rest of the Monadnock schedule this weekend includes six weekly divisions of racing and the always-popular town fireworks show. Ryan Currier of Alstead is locked in a first-place points tie with Justin Littlewood in the Monadnock Late Model Sportsman division, while Gordon Farnum leads the Mini Stock standings.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton brings the Granite State Pro Stock Series for a rare northern New Hampshire visit on Saturday. They have also announced a Sunday rain date if necessary. Admission is $12 for adults, and the program will also include 350 Supermodifieds and a fireworks display.
Maine’s Joey Doiron leads the GSPSS standings, with Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia 18 points behind, after four of nine events. The Milton Cat 100 will mark the midpoint of the season for the Late Model touring series.
• On Friday night, Lee USA Speedway brings back the Pro Stocks for “Double 40’s” for the division that was their headline weekly series event for many years at the three-eighths mile oval. The first 40-lap event will start feature racing on Friday, followed by four weekly racing divisions. The second 40-lap race will complete the schedule of events.
Drivers who competed last season at the now-closed Beech Ridge Speedway in Scarborough, Maine, along with some old favorites from Lee are expected to combine their talents in the starting lineup. Lee will also have a fireworks display as part of its night’s activities.
• Claremont Motorsports Park has an ambitious night that will keep cars on the track into the night, highlighted by the 4th Annual “Richard Tetrault Memorial 73”, paying $1,200 to win for the R.E. Hinkley Street Stocks. Four house divisions, the Nelcar Legends Tour, Bandaleros and a 50-lap Enduro are also scheduled. Fireworks are included in the $15 adult admission.
• Star Speedway in Epping has a start time of 5 p.m. that will go into the night with feature events for six divisions, including the visiting EXIT Realty Truck Series, Izzett Construction Late Models, Woody’s Street Stocks, STAR Troopers, Mini Stocks, Six Shooters and a 75-lap $1,000-to-win Enduro to end the night undoubtedly with some on-track fireworks.
• Legion Speedway is back in action on Friday evening with a weekly series event that is headlined by the Wingless Sprint Cars and DIRT 602 Modifieds, Outlaw Midgets and Late Models.
Thunder Road in Barre, Vt., has a doubleheader weekend, with racing for its four weekly divisions twice. They will open on Thursday for a weekly event, plus kiddie rides for those who can arrive at 4 p.m. Then on Sunday night, another four division weekly program will commence, highlighted by a Northstar Fireworks display.
Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., runs on Saturday night with an event dubbed the “Fourth of July Extravaganza”. The quarter-mile dirt track is headlined by the 602 DIRTCar Sportsman Modifieds, Coupe Modifieds and USAC DMA Midgets.
The SCoNE Sprint Car Tour is headed to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt. on Saturday night. Most of the touring series’, including the PASS, ACT and NASCAR Modifieds all have the weekend off.
• Closed this weekend are Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park and the Hudson Speedway.
Last Sunday night at Hudson, there were an impressive 36 entries that filled the pit area for their Mighty Mike Lewis Memorial “Battle of the Belt” NHSTRA Street Stock special event. David Greenslit of Claremont beat Star regular Kris Schroder to the finish in that event.
On track this weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m. (Sunday 5 p.m. rain date)
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Sunday, 7 p.m.