Candia's Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (00) and DJ Shaw (60) of Center Conway run the outside in a PASS event held last fall at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

 JOHN RAPER

THE 2023 auto racing season at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock is set to begin this weekend with a pair of headline events. It is also the opening weekend for Lee USA Speedway, featuring the American-Canadian Tour, while the newly named Sundial SMAC Supermodified Series holds its first tour event in Connecticut.

White Mountain will open its season with a fast-paced seven-division schedule on Saturday night, featuring the Pro All Stars Series 150. D.J. Shaw of Center Conway will be looking for another WMMP win to improve his chances of becoming PASS champion. He currently sits a disappointing sixth in the season standings after an uncharacteristically slow start.