THE 2023 auto racing season at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock is set to begin this weekend with a pair of headline events. It is also the opening weekend for Lee USA Speedway, featuring the American-Canadian Tour, while the newly named Sundial SMAC Supermodified Series holds its first tour event in Connecticut.
White Mountain will open its season with a fast-paced seven-division schedule on Saturday night, featuring the Pro All Stars Series 150. D.J. Shaw of Center Conway will be looking for another WMMP win to improve his chances of becoming PASS champion. He currently sits a disappointing sixth in the season standings after an uncharacteristically slow start.
Shaw will have to contend with competition from a host of Maine drivers looking to steal the spotlight in his home state. Johnny Clark, Max Cookson and Trevor Sanborn are off to strong starts on the PASS tour. Derek Griffith of Hudson currently leads the standings, but his focus this week has been on competing against the ASA STARS Tour competitors in a mid-week race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.
Prior to the PASS 150, the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models will go 50 laps in their season-opening event. Quinny Welch has earned nine track championships and the Groveton driver is one step away from his goal of winning 10 titles in his storied career. All of the other WMMP weekly divisions are scheduled to compete as well, including the Fisher Auto Parts Flying Tigers.
Ninety minutes southeast of WMMP is Lee USA Speedway, and some of the same drivers have their names on the entry list for a return of the ACT Tour to Lee for the first time in two years. That event will take place on Sunday, with numerous Granite State drivers among the list of favorites to win the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150.
Sunday will mark the fourth event of the season for the New England tour. Shaw leads Derek Gluchacki by 25 points in the early-season standings, with Gabe Brown of Center Conway, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. from Candia and Derry’s Erick Sands rounding out the top five. Renfrew should be considered a favorite as a driver that has taken checkered flags in the past at Lee.
Coming out of retirement to make his return to Lee for this event will be eight-time ACT champion Brian Hoar, who won this event in 2011 and ‘12. The Vermont racer has proven to be nothing but a class act throughout his career and with the abrasive track surface, Lee might just be the ideal place for a veteran like Hoar to make a return to victory lane.
ACT rookie Ricky Bly of Sunapee hopes to bring some of his Claremont winning magic to Lee and get his best run of this season, which has been a challenge moving up from weekly racing. Hudson Speedway Champion Cole Littlewood is also entered.
The Pro Stocks also return to Lee for their first open show of the year. The limited schedule proved to be popular for both racers and fans last season, as a number of drivers that had competed weekly at the now-closed Beech Ridge Speedway in Maine have made Lee a replacement venue.
The Ridge Runners, Six Shooters and Pure Stocks are also scheduled to compete and some teams from Hudson -- closed this weekend -- are expected to compete in the Sunday program at Lee.
On Saturday in Connecticut, the Sundial SMAC Supermodified Series heads south to the Waterford Speedbowl to open their season. Scott Watts Sr. of Seabrook is back and hoping to defend his 2022 title. He will have to outrace Matt Seavey from Pittsfield, Seabrook neighbor Rich Eaton and Weare’s Kenny White Jr., to name a few, if he is going to repeat.
White’s team, in fact, plans to field as many as five 350 Supermodified entries this season, which could help push the starting field to well over 20 cars. Dave Sanborn from Tilton is among them. Three of the Helliwell brothers -- natives of Pelham -- George, Bill and Dave are all expected to get significant seat time with SMAC this season.
Dave Helliwell will be back in the potent Mike Muldoon car, which he hopes will be for a full season run at the title. Mike Keddy from Raymond has teamed with car owner Bob Chabot, while Plaistow firefighter Stephen Duphily has plans to run the full Sundial Cocktails SMAC schedule as well.
Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park in Groveton kicked off its season last weekend. Mike “Beetle” Bailey won the 75-lap Late Model headline event, with Alby Ovitt traveling from Raymond to win the Street Stock main. Top Furniture of Gorham sponsors this Saturday night’s program, which includes a visit by the New England Dwarf Car Series.
Star Speedway is back to Saturday night racing this weekend, with Street Stocks highlighting the night’s racing with a first “Fast 40” event, which comes with a sizable purse increase. A 50-lap Late Model race, plus four other weekly divisions, are on the slate.
Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, returns to competition on Saturday night as well. Max Dolliver of Londonderry is a close third in the season standings after two podium finishes to start his season. The DIRTcar Modified Sportsman division again headlines the schedule, with the return of the USAC DMA Midgets and the Sportsman Coupes competing as well.