WHEN the NASCAR Cup Series visits New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend, a familiar face to local racing fans will be performing double-duty of a different sort. Hampstead native Andy Seuss is the car chief on the Kaulig Racing 16 that will be driven by A.J. Allmendinger in Sunday’s Ambetter 301.
Seuss announced this week that he also plans to strap into his family-owned NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified Saturday at 6 p.m., making his first start of the season as a driver.
“This is probably the longest stretch that I have ever gone without racing,” Seuss said from the Kaulig race shop in North Carolina. “I am looking forward to it and I will cherish every moment. Growing up, one of the goals early on was to race a Modified at Loudon.
“It’s still there. The drive ... the excitement. It is definitely something we put a priority on — to make sure that it happens this year. My dad and the guys from up in New Hampshire are preparing it up there.”
Seuss had hoped to race his Modified in April at Richmond, but his Cup Series duties prevented that. Next weekend, those duties for Kaulig Racing are still his priority. On Friday he will not be able to even practice the Modified that he hasn’t driven since last October at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway. Cup Series inspection is a lengthy process, which will be ongoing during Modified practice.
The plan is to have Connecticut Modified ace Woody Pitkat, a past race winner at NHMS, practice the car for him. Seuss is hoping that Cup inspection for his team will be completed in time for him to qualify the car on Friday evening. If not, Pitkat will time trial, with Seuss having to start at the tail of the field. The 35-year-old still hasn’t confirmed that NASCAR will let him qualify with no practice, but as a past pole-sitter and top-five finisher, it is likely that they will.
“I don’t know if it’s the smartest thing in the world to go from no practice to qualify though,” he said. “Being that my last two qualifying efforts were fourth and first, it will be in my head that I want to be up there again.”
Seuss is a two-time NASCAR champion of the now-defunct Southern Modified Tour. He also has one start in the Cup Series as a driver, finishing 28th in 2019 at NHMS with an underfunded Rick Ware Racing Team. The driver who grew up racing on New Hampshire short tracks has 56 NASCAR Modified Tour starts, mostly with his family-owned team, earning an average eighth-place finish in his last six NHMS starts. That ranks him in the top five in that category.
Then on Sunday, Seuss will be fully focused on helping Allmendinger make a successful return to New Hampshire. Allmendinger has only one top-10 finish in 19 previous starts at the “Magic Mile,” but Seuss might be just what the California native needs to get there.
“During the week, I make sure that the car is built properly, to the (specifications) that the engineers and the crew chiefs decide,” he said. “I oversee the mechanics and the pit crew during the race. Kind of make sure that everything goes as our crew chief wants, so he can go ahead and make the calls to formulate the race.
“It’s going to be really exciting to do my job at Loudon. I will be up early Sunday to get the car running and make any final adjustments. Make sure that the car gets to pit road on time. Make sure it fires with no issues. Then you get back to the pit box and make sure that everything is in line, and that the crew is ready to do their job.”
During the race, Seuss remains busy and focused, making sure that any needed tools and parts are ready so that Allmendinger loses as little time as possible on pit road, hopefully leading to a top-10 finish, or just maybe a dream weekend and the taste of victory lane at the NASCAR Cup Series track he calls home.
Around the tracks
Three venues have midseason double-points events this weekend that can be crucial for those with title hopes. White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock includes that in a six-division program on Saturday night. Riverside Speedway in Groveton moves to Friday night for a double-points 75-lap Late Model event, while Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., adds the Granite State Mini Sprints to their five weekly divisions scheduled.
Star Speedway in Epping presents the Marco Turcotte Memorial 40 for the headlining 350 Supermodifieds, plus four weekly divisions on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, the Monadnock Speedway in Winchester adds the New England Dwarf Car Series to its six-division lineup.
A $5 admission is the deal for adults at Hudson Speedway for the next three weekends, including Sunday, when the track features a six-division program. The Six Shooters will run twin 20-lap features with added bonus money, and the NELCAR Legends have been added to the evening schedule.
On Friday night in Claremont, the Dean Smith Memorial 52 for Late Model Sportsman headlines a six-division program, while on the dirt at Legion in Wentworth, the 602 Sportsman Modifieds return with a strong car count expected, plus the Wingless Sprints and other weekly divisions.
Several New Hampshire teams will be traveling to Maine, as the Modified Racing Series competes at Wiscasset on Saturday.
And on Sunday, the PASS and ACT Late Model tours combine for an afternoon show at Oxford Plains.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Riverside: Friday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.