The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series returns to Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday for a crown jewel event of their schedule: the 11th annual SBM 125.
Matt Hirschman, arguably the hottest short-track pavement driver this season, will haul north from Pennsylvania with hopes of a third consecutive win, but there is a strong contingent of local drivers among the 30 early entries hoping to unseat him in victory lane.
Hirschman took a liking to Star the first time he raced at the quarter-mile oval some 15 years ago, winning a 50-lap open competition race. Since then, there is no track on his resume where he has had a higher winning percentage.
“It’s a track I took to very quickly,” he said. “One of the tracks I grew up on, Evergreen (Pa.) Speedway, probably has something to do with it. No two tracks are alike, but if you like and run well there, I think you should be able to adapt quick to Star. The characteristics are very similar.”
For the first time since 2018, Hirschman will have to contend with Todd Patnode from Swanzey. The last time Patnode ran this event, the multi-time NASCAR New Hampshire state and Monadnock Speedway champion beat both Hirschman and 2019 SBM winner Ron Silk. The trio made up the top three finishing positions in 2018.
Brian Robie of Sunapee has never finished this race out of the top 10 in four starts. Matt Kimball, a 21-year-old Antrim native who gave Hirschman a run for the race lead at Monadnock in the Tri-Track event in April, has high hopes of starting in his first SBM, and finishing up front.
Other drivers who have race wins at Star should also be in contention, including Richard Savary, Anthony Nocella and Matt Swanson. Swanson won a Modified track championship at Star before he was old enough to drive on public streets. Now, at the age of 22, Swanson has finished third and second in this event, and he hopes to get one spot better on Saturday.
Others with high hopes include NASCAR Tour drivers Austin Beers, Kyle Bonsignore, Ronnie Williams and Jake Johnson. Chase Dowling, Woody Pitkat, Tommy Barrett and last week’s Modified winner at Lee, Sammy Rameau, are also entered.
The 350 Supermodifieds are also on the Star schedule with a 40-lap event along with three other weekly divisions. With an expanded event schedule, racing begins at 4 p.m. with qualifying. The SBM 125 goes off at about 7:30 p.m.
Around the tracks
Hudson Speedway returns to action on Sunday with the annual Don Hayes Memorial for Mini Stocks. The event will again be a twin-25’s format, giving racers two chances to win. The special event held in memory of the late track photographer is part of a five-division program, and adult admission is just $5.
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester will likely have a “fast” night, as the winged NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites are added to the five weekly divisions scheduled. It’s the Iron Mike Memorial event for the winged and open-wheel cars.
White Mountain Motorsports Park has the NH Governor’s Cup 100 for their headlining Late Models. A full field of cars is expected as visiting teams prepare for a 250-lap ACT Tour event scheduled for July 30. They are joined on Saturday by the Flying Tigers, Strictly Minis and Dwarf Cars.
On Friday at Claremont Motorsports Park the Cody LaFont Memorial Twin 24-lap features for the Pure Stocks will headline a six-division program at the NASCAR-sanctioned track. Street Stocks track points leader David Greenslit of Claremont is currently tied for the NASCAR Division II Championship lead with North Carolina veteran driver Tommy Neal. Ricky Bly heads the Late Model Sportsman division at Claremont, which has him atop the Division III NASCAR standings.
Legion Speedway in Wentworth returns to action this Friday after a week off for the NASCAR weekend in Loudon, where the SCoNE Sprint Cars raced on Friday to a capacity crowd. The pit area will be full at Legion as it welcomes back the Granite State Mini Sprints to go along with four weekly divisions of competition.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton has the NEMST Mini Stock Tour on its Saturday schedule, which also includes the 350 Supermodifieds and Street Stocks.
Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park opens after a week off as well. A six-division schedule is highlighted by double features for the Mini Cup Cars.
The JRC Transportation SCoNE Sprint Cars return to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., on Saturday night along with the track’s weekly headlining DIRTCar Sportsman Modifieds and other weekly competition.
Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., has a midseason double-points night in their usual Thursday time slot tonight, with their four weekly divisions scheduled.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, 12 p.m.
Star SBM 125 XI: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.