THE 2022 racing season for Derek Griffith has been very different.
The 25-year-old short track driver began his racing career at the age of 12, in the Thunder Lights division at his hometown Hudson Speedway. Since then, he has never raced so little, and yet been so busy at the same time.
His primary Super Late Model car was destroyed in an April 17 wreck at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, when another competitor forced him into the wall entering Turn 1. Griffith escaped injury after his car flipped from the impact. Then, on June 4, he was spun into the wall while leading a race at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway, destroying his only other Super Late Model car.
The two crashes have limited Griffith’s seat time, but he remains optimistic for the opportunities ahead, including his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, driving for Sam Hunt Racing at NHMS on July 16. Griffith’s previous NXS starts were this spring in Virginia, at Richmond and Martinsville.
“I just want to have a good showing,” Griffith said from his day job as owner of Northeast Auto Imports of Hudson. “I have to do my job the best that I possibly can. I’ve got a couple of starts in this car, with this team. Now I know how things are working. I know what I need to bring to the table.
“I know the Xfinity car is going to race a ton differently than a Late Model, but I love Loudon. Hopefully that, and my experience there falls into my favor. It sounds like it could be a little bit of a handful with these stock cars, but hopefully I can get comfortable with it quick.”
In a typical season, Griffith, 25, would have at least a few wins and many races under his belt. Instead, he has been busy helping to build a new Late Model for the family team, while also fulfilling obligations for his NASCAR effort, which includes racing on a simulator and flying back and forth to Hunt’s race shop in North Carolina for pit training, meetings and media events.
“I never realized it was as extensive as this,” he said. “I am trying my best to get into some more NASCAR races, either this year or next. The amount of time that goes into trying to secure those deals is extremely challenging, not to mention having a business of my own to run. We’ve had a lot on our plate this year, even though we’re not running 30 or 40 races.”
Griffith hopes to get the new Late Model on a track for testing this week. Getting the new car up to speed will be his priority over the next couple of weeks, so that he can try to get some trophies this summer. Griffith has always been very receptive to race fans, making him one of the most popular drivers in the state, and his fans return the favor.
“It’s just so awesome that people want to see us race as much as they do, because I wouldn’t be racing without them,” he said. “We don’t have enough money to do it ourselves. I can’t thank people who help us race enough. They have asked to stay anonymous, but it’s pretty dang cool to get the help that I get.”
Over the past three seasons, Griffith has succeeded in national-level events, winning the 2020 and ’21 championships during February’s “Florida Speedweeks.” He has many national-level short track wins in the Super Late Model division. He also has three top-five finishes in 10 ARCA Menards Series starts, and one NASCAR truck series start in a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck.
Besides the opportunity to race in NASCAR in Loudon, Griffith’s schedule highlights include the Oxford 250 in Maine on Aug. 28, the All-American 400 in Tennessee in October and the Snowball Derby, scheduled for Dec. 4 in Florida. Between those events, look for Griffith to be winning short track races in New England, as he gets back into form from the crashes that kept him out of the seat.
Weekend preview
• New Hampshire summer racing this weekend will feature a full pit area at Legion Speedway in Wentworth when the quarter-mile dirt track welcomes the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England and the Granite State Mini Sprints to their schedule on Friday night, added to their weekly divisions.
• At Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday the 602 Dirt Modifieds return, along with a step back in time as the New England Antique Racing Club makes its annual stop, along with four other weekly racing divisions on the schedule.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has a 50-lap special event for its Strictly Stock Minis, to go along with the headlining 50-lap Late Model feature.
• At Star Speedway in Epping, the 350 Supermodifieds once again headline a Saturday program with a 40-lap race at sundown, preceded by the Weaver Construction Mid-Summer Classic 50 for Mini Stocks, and three other divisions of racing.
• Londonderry is now under a new name: Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park. Organizers have a seven division program beginning at noon on Saturday.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton will also run the 350 Supermodifieds plus three other weekly division events on its Saturday night schedule.
• Lee USA Speedway has no oval track racing this week. Instead, it’s the return of the “Monster Truck Throwdown” on Saturday afternoon.
• Monadnock’s Saturday NESS Super Modifieds has been postponed and rescheduled for later in the season. Monadnock will will hold races in the following divisions: NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Six Shooters and Young Guns. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
• Hudson Speedway has the NHSTRA Street Stock “Battle of the Belt 75” to headline a five-division program on Sunday evening, which also includes the N.E. Dwarf Car Touring Series.
• In Vermont, it’s double features on Thursday night for the Late Models after they were rained out in the middle of last week’s program. Bear Ridge in Bradford runs on Saturday with the SCoNE Sprint Cars and 602 DIRTCar Sportsman Modifieds headlining that event.
• The PASS Super Late Model Tour is back in action with a Saturday night stop at the Seekonk, Mass. Speedway, while the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Riverhead, (N.Y.) Raceway on Saturday as well.
Schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Lee: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.
-- Kevin Rice’s NH Racing column runs Thursday during the racing season. Contact Kevin Rice at RiceonRacing@gmail.com