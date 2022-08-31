Casey Call

Pembroke's Casey Call, shown celebrating after winning the Super Late Model race at Lee USA Speedway, is a contender for Sunday afternoon's race at Hudson Speedway.

 Rob Branning/GSPSS

HUDSON SPEEDWAY hosts one of a number of special events happening this holiday weekend, signaling the end of summer auto racing and the start of a fall season loaded with special events.

At Hudson on Sunday afternoon, the Granite State Pro Stock Series makes a return to the quarter-mile track for 100 laps of feature racing. Maine’s Joey Doiron hopes to put a lock on the GSPSS Championship with another good run, but he will have to contend with Lee race winner Casey Call of Pembroke. He heads a list of in-state drivers competing. Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek is also entered, with entries coming in daily.