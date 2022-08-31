HUDSON SPEEDWAY hosts one of a number of special events happening this holiday weekend, signaling the end of summer auto racing and the start of a fall season loaded with special events.
At Hudson on Sunday afternoon, the Granite State Pro Stock Series makes a return to the quarter-mile track for 100 laps of feature racing. Maine’s Joey Doiron hopes to put a lock on the GSPSS Championship with another good run, but he will have to contend with Lee race winner Casey Call of Pembroke. He heads a list of in-state drivers competing. Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek is also entered, with entries coming in daily.
The event also includes a 50-lap four-cylinder Enduro and four weekly divisions of racing.
If you are looking for 100 laps of competition on Saturday night, look no further than North Woodstock, where the weekly headlining Late Models at White Mountain Motorsports Park will compete in the Leaf Peepers 100. Quinten Welch of Groveton and Jesse Switser will contest their race for the track championship against some invaders who do not race there weekly.
On the next afternoon at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, the American-Canadian Tour will go 200 laps for a $5,000 winners purse. The 44th Annual Labor Day Classic allows a two-tire change during the event, which most often brings strategy into play.
Among the favorites for the ACT 200 are series points leader D.J. Shaw of Center Conway and the most recent series winner, Derek Gluchacki. They will compete against recent Thunder Road track champions Bobby Therrien and Jason Corliss, along with Erick Sands of Derry.
• Star Speedway in Epping presents two special events, with its support divisions taking center stage. The last of three 50-lap races for the Street Stocks is scheduled with the running of the Lance Davis Memorial. The Six Shooters will also go 50 laps in a race that could pay $1,000 to win if there are at least 20 entries for the JD Smoke Memorial event on Saturday afternoon.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester returns with a six-division event on Saturday evening, featuring the Pro Four Modifieds and STAR Antique Racers Tour, plus four weekly NASCAR house divisions competing in feature events.
Claremont Motorsports Park goes green on Friday with a crucial event for David Greenslit. The Street Stock driver from Claremont is just six points ahead of Berlin, Michigan, driver Tim Devos in the NASCAR National Division II standings.
• The NHSTRA Modifieds and Late Model Sportsman divisions will be part of the five-division schedule.
Bonus money from The Racing Guys will also be paid out.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth expects perfect weather on Friday for its five-division event headlined by the Non-Winged Sprint cars. Mike Netishen of Auburn lookS to get back to victory lane in the Outlaw Midgets main.
The 602 Dirt Modifieds are also on the schedule there.
• The JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England return to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, on Saturday. Chris Donnelly of Piermont is the favorite, but May feature winner Clay Dow of Barnstead has hopes of returning to checkered flag glory. Matt Lashua of Canaan closed to within 28 points of the top of the 602 DIRTCar Modified standings after gaining 16 points last Saturday on Jason Gray.
• As is always the case, New England drivers are well represented in Oswego, New York, this weekend for the 66th Annual Classic Weekend at the historic facility.
Among them is Brian Robie of Sunapee, who will make his third career start on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Saturday night.
He has high hopes after a top-10 finish with the tour at Claremont recently.
“We decided to add one and that has always been a bucket list track for me,” said Robie, 34.
Chase Locke of Chester returns to the track as champion, to compete on Sunday afternoon with the 350 Supermodifieds at Oswego. He will be joined in that lineup by Star track champion Jeffrey Battle and August Star race winner Ryan Battle.
Chase’s brother, Ryan Locke, is among the early entries in the prestigious Big Block Supermodified 200, which headlines that weekend.
Griffith secures Xfinity ride
Sam Hunt Racing announced Tuesday that Derek Griffith of Hudson will compete in their NASCAR Xfinity Series number 26 Toyota Supra at Kansas Speedway next weekend (Sept. 10) and again at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The 25-year-old has made three previous starts this season for the team. Griffith raced among the top 10 in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but was forced to spend extra time on pit road due to power steering failure, relegating him to an 18th-place finish.
Griffith had a top-five finish last season at Kansas in a NASCAR ARCA Menards Series event.