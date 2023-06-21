Chris Donnelly

Piermont’s Chris Donnelly after his May SCoNE win at Bear Ridge, Vermont.

 ALAN WARD

The Sprint Cars of New England on Saturday night will land at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, for the fourth of 10 scheduled events in 2023.

Chris Donnelly of Piermont is the reigning SCoNE champion and leads the standings with one win and three top-five finishes in three events this year. With just 10 events scheduled, each one becomes more important, and the Saturday night event at Bear Ridge will come at his best track.