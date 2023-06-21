The Sprint Cars of New England on Saturday night will land at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, for the fourth of 10 scheduled events in 2023.
Chris Donnelly of Piermont is the reigning SCoNE champion and leads the standings with one win and three top-five finishes in three events this year. With just 10 events scheduled, each one becomes more important, and the Saturday night event at Bear Ridge will come at his best track.
“It’s just like putting on a pair of shoes because I have been racing there so long,” Donnelly said. “I am hoping that it doesn’t rain. Otherwise I think we are going to be good to go. It is looking like we will have a good car count, so I am expecting a good night.”
Donnelly hopes to repeat his spring victory there. He is also looking forward to the Friday Night Dirt Duels coming to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 14, an event that’s part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend. The event uses the quarter-mile dirt track on the south end of speedway property in Loudon. That will be the only in-state event for SCoNE this season, with Legion Speedway in Wentworth currently off the schedule.
Donnelly doesn’t expect that to change, even though Legion track owner Ron Giroux has left open the possibility of hosting a race later this season.
“It is just a shame that it worked out that way,” Donnelly said. “I think the intention is to try and get back over there next year. Our schedule is a little thin this year. They have done a lot of improvements to the place, so it would be nice to get over there and race, but our schedule is basically set. They have agreements with sponsors, so I don’t expect any changes this year.
“Loudon is a track right in my wheelhouse. A small track that is really technical and tough to get around, but it generally puts on a good show. It’s pretty cool to race in front of so many people. It’s a nice facility. I am looking forward to going back there.”
To win on Saturday, Donnelly will have to contend with competition from Clay Dow from Barnstead, Will Hull, Kadyn Berry of Goffstown and Jake Williams from Tuftonboro. SCoNE headlines Saturday’s event, which also includes the DIRTcar Sportsman and Modified Coupes.
Around the tracks
• Lee USA Speedway for years was a weekly Friday night venue, but organizers this season have scheduled fewer racing events overall and even fewer on their traditional night. This Friday, they reopen for a 75-lap Rodfather Pro Stock Series event. Derek Griffith of Hudson, Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover and Pembroke’s Casey Call are expected to use this event as a tuneup for the July 14 race when they will compete against NASCAR star Kyle Busch.
• Hudson Speedway moves to Sunday evenings for the summer, this week headlined by the Mighty Mike Lewis Memorial 75 for the NHSTRA Late Models. The Battle of the Belt event is expected to bring more than 30 entrants from across the state and beyond, paying a minimum of $1,500 to win.
• It’s autograph night at Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday, headlined by the weekly 350 Supermodifieds and double features for the Cyclones division. The Late Model race rained out last week has been rescheduled for July 28 to not conflict with other events already scheduled across the region.
• Saturday, points leaders DJ Shaw and Gabe Brown will travel north of the border from Center Conway to compete with the American-Canadian Tour at Autodrome Chaudiere Speedway in Quebec. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia sits third in the standings.
• Star Speedway in Epping will try again on Saturday with double features for the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks, plus Late Models and the Wicked Good Vintage Racing group making their annual visit to the quarter-mile.
• After a week off, Monadnock Speedway in Winchester returns, headlined by a 50-lap Pure Stock race, the Pro Four Modified Tour, another 40-lap NHSTRA Modified event and the NELCAR Legends.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has a regular weekly show that highlights the Strictly Stock Minis with a 50-lap event. The headlining Late Models will go 50 laps, with Kasey Beattie, Stacy Cahoon and Quinny Welch vying for the track championship.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth has a Friday night schedule that includes the Granite State Mini Sprints, which have been rained out of their last two events. The mini sprints will also be a part of the Dirt Duels at NHMS next month, but this week they are on the new dirt surface at Legion. Look for teenager Caiden Herbert of New Hampton to be among the drivers using the outside cushion to make passes in the 600cc class. He traveled to Pennsylvania to escape the rain and get seat time earlier this month. Legion also has the Dirt Modifieds, Modified Coupes and Non-wing Sprint Cars on their schedule.
• The NEMA and NEMA Lites Midgets travel to Maine this weekend to race at the Wiscasset Speedway. The dual event will have 25 laps for the Lites and 35 for the more powerful NEMA motored cars. Alby Ovitt from Raymond now has a lead of 53 points in the season standings for the Lites.
Weekend schedule
Lee: Friday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.