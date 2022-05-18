THIS WEEKEND, Lee USA Speedway opens its season with two days of racing, headlined by the first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event there since 1998. Several other tracks across the state have entertaining events planned as well.
“There’s a ton of people who have never been to Lee, reaching out to ask about camping and tickets,” said Lee General Manager Joe Bassett said. “It has been crazy. It’s very exciting, and it is all because of the tour. The tour hasn’t been here in 25 years and they’re coming to see it.”
The return of the NWMT to Lee for the Granite State Derby is part of a bigger plan to change the makeup of the Lee schedule this season. They will host fewer events, but instead will work to make each event special, and bringing in touring series events is a big part of that. The hope is that it will bring larger crowds on a regular basis.
“Every event we have is going to be a special event,” Bassett said. “We are trying to go back to the roots of Lee by hosting mostly special events only rather than racing every week. This year, we have at least one touring series at almost every event.
“We’ve been pulling out all of the stops. Everything is painted. The old generator shed that was in the infield is gone. The average fan that comes here on Friday nights won’t recognize the place. We take a lot of pride in the facility anyway, but with the Whelen tour coming in, there was just a little bit extra added to it.”
The NWMT event will be 175 laps in length. It will require teams to make at least two infield pit stops, while strategizing when to stop, and also require determining whether it’s worth racing for the lead during the early laps. Bonus money will go to the race leader for most of the first 100 laps. That is part of the $90,000 in posted awards for the JDV Productions event. The tire wear factor, combined with the fact most of the field has never raced at Lee, creates an interesting dynamic and no set favorite to win.
Entered in the field are champion drivers as well as locals with high hopes. Matt Hirschman added this event to his busy schedule after hearing about the large payout. He is the top-ranked pavement Modified driver in the country this season. Past champions Doug Coby, Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk are also entered.
Jon McKennedy, who recently tested at Lee, has more experience at the track than any other driver. The Chelmsford, Mass., native is hoping to turn his season around at a track he once raced weekly. He also has many Supermodified wins there, with the help of his late father Dennis.
Steve Dickey of Milford will compete in his first NWMT race since 2012. Sam Rameau of Westminster, Mass., who is well known for his success at western New Hampshire tracks, is entered. Melissa Fifield of Wakefield is on the list. Jack Bateman of Canaan, who made 53 tour starts during his driving career, including the last event at Lee in 1998, will compete as a car owner for the first time, with Connecticut teenager Jacob Perry making his first career NASCAR start in Bateman’s car.
Prior to the NWMT event going green at about 7 p.m., the Granite State Pro Stocks will go 100 laps. In that lineup will be Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek, returning to the track he once called home for weekly racing over a span of 20 years. Points leader Luke Hinkley of Claremont and Casey Call of Pembroke are also competing.
The NEMA Lites, Pro Four Modifieds and the NHSTRA Mini Stock Tour are also on the Saturday afternoon portion of the schedule, beginning at 2:45. On Friday, Lee will host its four regular weekly divisions, plus the Jeremy Decourcy Memorial 25 for the NEMA Midgets.
Around the area
Two Sunday events in New Hampshire are sure to be crowd-pleasing events in their own right. Monadnock Speedway in Winchester will have a six-division program on Saturday and then follow it up with Twin 150s for the PASS and ACT Late Model Tours, plus the PASS Modifieds will go 40 laps.
Qualifying on Sunday begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $25 for 340 laps of feature racing.
Among the early entries for the PASS event are DJ Shaw and Gabe Brown of Center Conway, and Joey Polewarczyk of Hudson. The full entry list is not yet complete for either event, but car counts have been strong for both tours in the early events held this season.
Hudson Speedway also has a special day planned for Sunday, beginning with racing at 1 p.m. The 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour will circle the quarter-mile, along with the Steve Krupski Memorial 75 for the Six Shooters division, plus other weekly series racing.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock will try to open its 30th season again this Saturday evening. Last Saturday, heavy rains after practice forced the postponement. This weekend’s program will now include round one of the Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers division. The ACT-rules Late Model division will headline the schedule, with the NELCAR Legends also on hand.
Star Speedway in Epping will go green early on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. start time for a four-division program, headlined by a 50-lap Late Model feature event. The early start time is to allow race fans to attend both Star and Lee on the same day.
Claremont Speedway will run their weekly NASCAR-sanctioned program, adding the 602 DIRT Modifieds to its four weekly divisions. There will also be a special autograph session with the Late Model Sportsman drivers.
Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., is also in action on Saturday night with a six-division format that includes the DIRTcar Sportsman, Couples and the USAC DMA Midgets.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton returns to action with the New England Dwarf Car Series added to their weekly division format. Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut has an 81-lap Open Modified race on their schedule, plus weekly divisions.
Londonderry Raceway teams have the week off, and they will return to competition next weekend.
ON TRACK THIS WEEKEND
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA Weekly event: Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2:45 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 6 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m.
Riverside Speedway: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.