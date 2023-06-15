WITH the beginning of summer comes a busy weekend of racing on Granite State short tracks. There are multiple memorial events, double features, two days of racing at some tracks, and of course the threat of Mother Nature interfering once again.
The NEMA Lites Midgets have races scheduled for Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday evening and then at Hudson Speedway on Sunday afternoon. It sets up what might turn out to be a showdown between Alby Ovitt of Raymond and Chester’s Chase Locke. Ovitt leads the season standings with an average finish this season of 2.67.
Locke is coming off a win, beating Ovitt last Saturday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut. His average finish is fourth. While Ovitt is a seasoned veteran and Locke is a teenager, both drivers consider Star to be the track they call home, and one they have had circled on their calendar for some time.
Hudson would have to be considered a more neutral site for this duo, and for NEMA as well. In Sunday’s Jim O’Brien Memorial race, tire wear and adjusting cars to an afternoon event setup will undoubtedly be factors. Locke and Ovitt will face competition from many, including Dan Cugini, Dylan Coutu and Avery Stoehr.
Besides the NEMA event at Hudson, the Second Annual Jeremy Decourcy Memorial is on tap. It’s a 40-lap race for the Pure Stocks that brings an extra purse payout. The NHSTRA Late Models and Modifieds are also slated for action.
Also at Star on Saturday are double features for both the 350 Supermodifieds and Woody’s Strictly Stocks because of a rained-out event after qualifying on June 2. This will be two points-paying events in one night.
The Supermodifieds will race for 40 laps — twice for the Marco Turcotte and Jen Garland Memorial events. The Street Stocks will start the evening with a 30-lap race and end it with round two of the MLM Diagnostic Fast 40 Series. Other weekly racing is also on Saturday’s schedule.
Preceding that is a special Friday night event at Star, with admission set at $5. The Mini Cup cars will make their Star debut in the Jay Raby Memorial 20, along with the Nelcar Legends and a host of other divisions. The scaled-down version of NASCAR Cup Series cars has an early entry list of 14 cars.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park also has two days of racing this weekend. On Saturday, organizers will present the originally scheduled weekly event, headlined by a 50-lap race for the Late Models. The Flying Tigers, Nelcar Legends Tour and the New England Antique Racers make their annual visit with cars from yesteryear.
On Sunday afternoon, the rescheduled Pro All Stars Series 150 for Super Late Models will headline, with the PASS Modifieds and a 75-lap Street Stock Open on the docket. Gabe Brown of Center Conway hopes to use the experience gained from his Late Model win last Saturday to help propel him to victory, with Derek Griffith from Hudson and DJ Shaw also on the entry list.
Cris Michaud, who runs WMMP, admits that the ongoing weather challenges are more of a fear than the economy as racing heads into the summer months.
“Today,” said Michaud last Saturday, “it has been raining all around us. It is beautiful here, with great car counts, but unfortunately the crowd will probably be a little low because of the weather.
“The economy has been in the back of my mind since last year. I’ve been worried about the bottom falling out, so to speak. But, I mean, so far our car counts are up both here (at WMMP) and at Thunder Road (Barre, Vermont, Speedbowl). They are up on the ACT Tour. So I would say it’s the weather that is the bigger concern right now.”
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth on Friday night will try to begin its season for a third time, with Whelen Engineering Night. The Dirt Sportsman Modifieds, Outlaw Midgets and non-wing Sprint Cars are scheduled to compete. Fresh off his Supermodified win on pavement last Sunday at Hudson, Auburn’s Mike Netishen plans to be back on the dirt with his Outlaw Midget.
• Claremont Motorsports Park is back open for the first time since May 12. Friday’s schedule is headlined by Twin 40s for the NHSTRA Modifieds. The Late Models, Outlaws, Six Shooters and Pure Stocks are also competing.
Last season, Claremont had the most aggressive schedule in the region, but with Mike Parks no longer managing the facility, there are far fewer events scheduled. Claremont has another weekly division race on June 30, but its only July event comes when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour rolls in on July 29.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton moves to a Friday night race as well, headlined by the Late Models and Street Stocks as part of a five-division program. Vermont’s Steven Donahue leads the Late Model standings over Jason Kenison of Groveton.
• A number of New England racers will be heading west to Lancaster Motorplex near Buffalo, New York, for a Saturday night inaugural event. The 350 SMAC Sundial Cocktails Supermodifieds will go 45 laps in their first trip to that region. Pelham natives Dave and Bill Helliwell lead the early-season standings, with Kenny White Jr. of Weare in fourth place.
• Just over the border, Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, will try it again after being flooded out last Saturday. Max Dolliver of Londonderry is second in the headlining DIRTcar Sportsman Modified standings. The USAC DMA Midgets are also on the schedule. Following that event, Dolliver and other drivers will head to Glen Ridge Speedway in New York for their next touring series event on Father’s Day.
Weekend scheduleThunder Road (Barre, Vermont): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 7 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont, Friday, 7 p.m.
Riverside: Friday, 7 p.m.
White Mtn.: Sat., 6 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:15 p.m.