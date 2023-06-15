Chase Locke

Chase Locke is ready for two races close to home this weekend.

 KEVIN RICE

WITH the beginning of summer comes a busy weekend of racing on Granite State short tracks. There are multiple memorial events, double features, two days of racing at some tracks, and of course the threat of Mother Nature interfering once again.

The NEMA Lites Midgets have races scheduled for Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday evening and then at Hudson Speedway on Sunday afternoon. It sets up what might turn out to be a showdown between Alby Ovitt of Raymond and Chester’s Chase Locke. Ovitt leads the season standings with an average finish this season of 2.67.