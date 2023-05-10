The Londonderry Raceway, an auto racing track with a history that goes back to the World War II era, is expected to be closed for most if not all of the 2023 auto racing season. Racing events were held there nearly every Saturday from spring to fall last year.
What appears to be largely a financial dispute between landowner Don McKitterick and Peter Raby, who has been leasing the facility for the past three seasons, has led to an uncertain future for the quarter-mile paved oval. Londonderry once hosted widely recognized Midget car events when it was known as the Manchester Motordrome.
Before the 2020 season, Raby, who had raced cars for 20-plus years at Hudson Speedway, entered into a partnership with Justin Rackliff, leasing the facility from McKitterick to operate what was labeled most recently as Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park. The track has hosted Kart and Mini-Cup racing since then, and Raby had a schedule for this season published before a March 31 phone call suddenly ended his tenure.
“Don called me and said he’s not renewing my lease,” Raby recalls. “I’m like, “Can you explain to me why?’ He goes, ‘Your money just isn’t no good to me anymore.’
“I’m like, ‘Don there’s got to be a reason why you’re not renewing my lease.’ He’s like, ‘I told you I want you off my property’.
“I told him this is absolutely absurd. You’ve done this to three other people before me and I should have listened to them in the past and I didn’t. Then Justin, who is supposed to be my business partner, threw me under the bus. He said that I was only there on Saturdays to collect the money.
“I have never once taken any money from this place. If we had a good weekend, his hand was the first one out. I gave our helpers a little bit of money. I had to pay the lease. I had to pay the electric bill. I had to buy food. Trophies aren’t cheap.”
McKitterick on Tuesday emphasized that rumors of the track not reopening, or becoming land used for a storage facility, are not true. It will reopen as a race track, according to the property owner, although a search on Google shows the facility listed as “permanently closed.”
“No, it’s going to be active next year, for sure,” McKitterick replied. “Maybe part-time this year. We are in preliminary negotiations with another entity besides Peter and his group. They have been over to the track several times and we hope to have an agreement within the next 30 days.
“There are a lot of reasons, but there was a dislocation of their resources. They didn’t come through with the money. We had a falling out with Peter’s group as a result. I finally got tired and decided that he was not the guy to run the track. Bottom line is, he was evicted for non payments and spreading rumors about his predicament.”
Raby removed the walls from the facility, as well as the safety lights and the portion of the grandstands that he brought to the track. He says the walls were leased and had to be returned. Raby added that it can be proven that anything that he took immediately after the March 31 phone call was installed during his tenure at the track.
“I just feel bad for the kids and the karters because now they’ve got to go somewhere else,” Raby said. “That is what hurts. This was a big dream of my dad and I, to own a race track. I lost him to cancer five years ago.”
With Londonderry very likely closed for most of this season at least, the LST Motorsports Park in Richmond, Maine, has welcomed the New Hampshire racers with open arms. LST Motorsports Park is a drive of just over two hours from Londonderry.
Organizers began a second season of operation after being reopened by noted racing enthusiast Stephen Perry.
Their schedule shows racing on both Friday and Sunday throughout the season.
“We had a great opening day for year two,” Perry said. “Our car count doubled. We put a lot of effort in on the promotion side of things to get what I call the next generation of short track racers ready. We saw some people that have raced at Londonderry and came up last weekend. People that were looking to go race there but learned that Londonderry wasn’t an option for 2023.
“They are looking at calling LST their home track this year. We welcomed them all, and this weekend we are hosting the Northeast Champ Kart Series for their first tour event of the season. Last year, they opened up in Londonderry.”
Perry emphasized the importance of finding sponsors as crucial to the success of facilities such as LST and Londonderry. He said people want to help kids, and that if you do the work and have a good reputation, ultimately the kids and young adults wanting to race will reap the benefits of that sponsorship money.
Raby already has plans in place to move on to new ventures. Among those is a tentative agreement to host a car show at the Mall of New Hampshire on the weekend of March 8-10, 2024. If his plan comes to fruition, 30 cars will line the inside of the mall for the weekend.
Raby also will continue to operate his 603 Mini-Cup Cars Series, traveling to other tracks to compete. One of those tracks is Star Speedway in Epping, where he expects to bring a minimum of 15 cars for a June 16 event held in memory of his father.
When and if McKitterick and the Londonderry track, located on Grenier Field Road, enter into a lease agreement with a new party, the facility will need some improvements. Most noticeable is the need for walls on the backstretch, and into turn three. If the facility is to once again become a viable option for race teams, it will need other basic improvements, as well.
