Londonderry race gate

The Londonderry Raceway pit gate will remain locked this weekend and beyond. But for how long?

 KEVIN RICE

The Londonderry Raceway, an auto racing track with a history that goes back to the World War II era, is expected to be closed for most if not all of the 2023 auto racing season. Racing events were held there nearly every Saturday from spring to fall last year.

What appears to be largely a financial dispute between landowner Don McKitterick and Peter Raby, who has been leasing the facility for the past three seasons, has led to an uncertain future for the quarter-mile paved oval. Londonderry once hosted widely recognized Midget car events when it was known as the Manchester Motordrome.

