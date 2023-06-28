Star Speedway

Star Speedway brings the Modifieds back this weekend, where Anthony Bello (179) hopes to improve on his second-place finish at NHMS in the spring Modified open.

 KEVIN RICE

A busy auto racing weekend nationally and locally will be highlighted by action at Star Speedway in Epping, where Friday and Saturday events should run well into the night.

Saturday night at Star will feature the pavement Modifieds racing for a minimum top prize of $10,000 and more than $1,000 to start. The “Racers Honoring Racers 100” is a non-points event presented by Mike Parks and MDP Motorsports Promotions. Parks operated Claremont Motorsports Park under a lease agreement for the past few years. When that lease was not renewed following a very successful 2022 season, he decided to take his efforts on the road for the event, which was held at Claremont last summer.