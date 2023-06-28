A busy auto racing weekend nationally and locally will be highlighted by action at Star Speedway in Epping, where Friday and Saturday events should run well into the night.
Saturday night at Star will feature the pavement Modifieds racing for a minimum top prize of $10,000 and more than $1,000 to start. The “Racers Honoring Racers 100” is a non-points event presented by Mike Parks and MDP Motorsports Promotions. Parks operated Claremont Motorsports Park under a lease agreement for the past few years. When that lease was not renewed following a very successful 2022 season, he decided to take his efforts on the road for the event, which was held at Claremont last summer.
“After our lease wasn’t renewed at Claremont, I reached out to Bobby Webber (Star track owner),” Parks said. “He had a couple of weekends where he was going to take Saturday off and we worked out a deal where we could just lease the speedway for a couple of events. There has been a ton of interest in this event. We have a solid 26 cars pre-entered.”
Among those entered is at least a half dozen in-state drivers. Recent Monadnock Open winner Matt Kimball from Bennington is among them. Veteran Swanzey area drivers Kirk Alexander and Todd Patnode are on the list, too, along with Brian Robie of Sunapee, Bow’s Brad Zahensky and Canaan’s Donnie Lashua.
Invaders include past weekly racing winners at Star: Matt Swanson, Richard Savary and 350 Supermodified champion Jeffrey Battle, making his third start in a Modified, but the first at his home track. And Anthony Bello, who finished second in a spring race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, will try his hand at the much smaller oval in Epping, trying to beat favorite Matt Hirschman and 2022 SBM winner Jake Johnson.
Before that race, the Granite State Pro Stocks will compete for 100 laps and $3,000 to win, led by past series winners Travis Benjamin and Trevor Sanborn, along with local favorites Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia and Pembroke’s Casey Call. The entire event is also available on a pay-per-view basis through Racing America TV.
On Friday night, Star will make a third attempt to run double features for the 350 Supermodifieds, which includes the Marco Turcotte Memorial. The postponed “Fast 40” for Street Stocks is also on the Friday schedule, paying a minimum of $1,000 to the winner.
Around the tracks
• Many area venues have fireworks included with their racing events, and among them is Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. The annual town fireworks/racing tradition continues on Saturday, headlined by a 100-lap NHSTRA Modified special event, plus five other weekly division feature events.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has fireworks of its own, along with the second round of the Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers, going 75 laps after the Late Models complete a 50-lap feature. Other weekly division events are on the Saturday schedule as well.
• Claremont is back open on Friday after an extended shutdown because of Mother Nature. Organizers have a five-division card, headlined by the Outlaw Late Models and the Cody Lafont Memorial race.
• Riverside Speedway also has a doubleheader weekend on its slate after adding four weekly divisions for a Friday night event of previously rained out events. On Saturday, it’s Berlin City Night, with the 350 Supermodifieds headlining a six-division schedule that includes a second Enduro race of the season.
• With Hudson closed this weekend, Lee USA Speedway has the Sunday time slot for NHSTRA Sanctioned tracks, with an afternoon affair that includes the Rodfather Pro Stocks, NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites among the seven-division event. Maine’s Brandon Barker leads Dover’s Wayne Helliwell Jr. in the Pro Stock standings by 10 points.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth welcomes its weekly divisions back for a third Friday night of racing this season. They announced this week that some schedule changes are “most likely” coming for future events.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, has a fireworks display on its plate, along with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, where Max Dolliver of Londonderry closed to just 19 points of reigning champion Jason Gray in the season standings after a solid effort on Sunday night.
• Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, has racing scheduled for both Thursday and Sunday nights, with a fireworks display on Sunday. Their four weekly divisions will compete each night, headlined by the ACT rules Late Models.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vermont): Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m.