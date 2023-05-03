THE 2023 local auto racing season ramps up this weekend with three major weekend events, including the 51st season-opening race at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, a doubleheader special at Star Speedway in Epping and two days of racing in Vermont, at the Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre.
The Monadnock event is headlined by the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with a 200-lap event labeled, “Duel at the Dog.” It will be the first event in the Northeast for NASCAR’s oldest division. The race comes five weeks after Austin Beers became a first-time winner at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway.
Among the 30 early entries are Matthew Kimball from Bennington and Brian Robie of Sunapee. Both now have some experience on the Modified Tour and they are looking for success at a track where they have an experience advantage. Cory Plummer from Keene will be making his tour debut as well, with Wakefield native Melissa Fifield in her 11th season on the tour.
Last June, Justin Bonsignore passed Matt Hirschman with three laps remaining to claim victory, while Jon McKennedy fought an ill-handling car to earn valuable points on the way to his first NASCAR championship. The Monadnock race is pivotal again for McKennedy because he sits in 14th place after a slow start in his effort to repeat.
The NASCAR Modified event, which is the first of four 2023 in-state races presented by JDV Productions, will also include the season-opening event for the NEMA Lites Midgets. Chase Locke from Chester and Raymond’s Alby Ovitt are expected to be among the favorites in that event.
Qualifying begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Saturday afternoon program, which also has the Pro Four Modifieds and New England Dwarf Car Series scheduled, among others. The NWMT event is tentatively slated to go green at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Monadnock opens the gates for another afternoon of racing, headlined by an 80-lap NHSTRA Modified feature. Robie, Todd Patnode of Swanzey and Sam Rameau are among the favorites in that event. Five other NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series divisions will compete well.
Stars at StarTwo major events highlight a Saturday night program at Star, as the quarter-mile oval hosts the Granite State Pro Stock Series “Hedges Excavation 100” and the Bob Webber Sr., Memorial 47 for 350 Supermodifieds, paying a minimum of $3,750 to win.
Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover makes his return to a track that has brought the driver success during his storied racing past. He will have to contend with defending race winner Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket and Claremont’s Luke Hinckley, among others, in the quest for a first-place trophy.
An impressive 17-car 350 Supermodified field was on hand to compete at Star last Saturday, with ’22 champion Jeffrey Battle emerging victorious once again. Battle will race at Star on Saturday before making his Modified debut at Monadnock in the NHSTRA event on Sunday.
“It’s obviously a lot different than this car here,” Battle said after his Saturday Supermodified win. “It’s a lot heavier car. That is one of the biggest deals to learn. You have to use a lot more brake with the Modified than with the Super. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Thunder Road Speedbowl plays host to its opening weekend, bringing a large contingent of racers from the Granite State. Saturday evening racing is headlined by the Pro All Stars Series going 150 laps.
Early entries for the PASS event include Derek Griffith of Hudson, Brian Whalley from Laconia, and Center Conway notables DJ Shaw, Gabe Brown and Andy Shaw competing against a host of Maine drivers. The R&R Race Parts Street Stock Tour, run by Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Sr. will also compete, with several area drivers expected to compete.
On Sunday afternoon, it’s the 25th Annual Community Bank 150 for the American-Canadian Tour. Newly crowned track champion Chris Pelkey will be in search of his first ACT Tour win against an expected field of nearly 40 cars, including Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson and ‘22 ACT champion DJ Shaw.
Among the Granite Staters competing will be Quinten Welch (Groveton), Renfrew, Erick Sands (Derry), Bryan Wall Jr. (East Kingston), Ricky Bly (Sunapee) and Jamie Swallow Jr. (Lancaster).
On the dirt, Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, opens this weekend, as well. Matt Lashua and Walter Hammond from Canaan are among the weekly racers expected to challenge for victory in the headlining DIRTCar Modified Sportsman division this season.
The Modified Coupes and DMA Midgets are also scheduled to compete on Saturday.
Weekend schedule
Monadnock: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1:45 p.m.