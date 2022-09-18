Jeff Abold

PROVIDED BY STEVE KENNEDY

Jeff Abold celebrates his Star Classic victory on Saturday night.

The ISMA Supermodifeds made a successful return to Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday night, and in front of a near capacity crowd, Jeff Abold from Baldwinsville, New York, captured the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial 125 victory, the second of his career. He passed Dan Bowes of Byfield, Mass., on lap 60 and then the 2019 race winner was able to stay ahead of pass attempts by Bowes to secure the victory.

“He gave me a run for my money,” Abold said. “I finally was able to get him cleared and then I put my foot down and it was clear sailing from there. Every time we come out here we have a blast. We just love it. We have it marked on our calendar every year.”