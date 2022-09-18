The ISMA Supermodifeds made a successful return to Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday night, and in front of a near capacity crowd, Jeff Abold from Baldwinsville, New York, captured the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial 125 victory, the second of his career. He passed Dan Bowes of Byfield, Mass., on lap 60 and then the 2019 race winner was able to stay ahead of pass attempts by Bowes to secure the victory.
“He gave me a run for my money,” Abold said. “I finally was able to get him cleared and then I put my foot down and it was clear sailing from there. Every time we come out here we have a blast. We just love it. We have it marked on our calendar every year.”
Bowes finished second for his best career ISMA finish, with Ben Seitz from Bourne, Mass., finishing third. Otto Sitterly set a new track record in qualifying with a lap at 10.74 seconds around the quarter-mile track. He finished the race in fourth, which was good enough to win the ISMA Championship by a mere two points over Fremont’s Mike Ordway Jr.
“We just missed it,” Ordway said. “Got a bad draw in the redraw and had to start eighth. We pitted to get the car better. It helped a little bit, but the right rear shock broke. Shock fell off. Just tried to limp around to the end, knowing Otto had fallen back. Just did all we could, but it wasn’t enough.”
Ordway finished the race in seventh. One position better would have made him the champion instead of Sitterly, but he remained optimistic, having won a career best four races this season. Pelham's Russ Wood raced in the top five before a broken Panhard bar caused a flat tire and a small fire in his car, ending his day on lap 34.
In the Dennis McKennedy Memorial 350 Supermodified 50-lap main event it was Star champion Jeffrey Battle coming from a fifth place starting position to take the lead from Bobby Timmons on lap 31 for another Classic victory, his career fourth Classic triumph.
The race was run off in less than 11 minutes, without a single caution period. Star regular Brad Babb got a lead from his front row starting position and he appeared to be in position to win an emotional first Classic two days after his grandfather died, but a broken right front suspension bolt sent him out of the race after 22 laps.
Candia's PJ Stergios finished fourth, with Dave Helliwell of Manchester sixth and Chester's Chase Locke fighting a loose car to an eighth-place result. Stergios finished second to Avery Stoehr in the NEMA Lites 35-lap main after he was slowed by an ignition problem and a right rear tire losing air.
Around the tracks
A Sunday forecast of rain in North Woodstock prompted White Mountain Motorsports Park officials to move their ACT Fall Foliage 200 to Saturday and it was Canadian Patrick Laperle beating DJ Shaw of Conway and East Kingston's Bryan Wall Jr. to the finish. Shaw tried to force his way by on the final lap, sending Laperle sideways, but the Canadian straightened his car out to beat Shaw to the line by less than two feet.
The PASS Series main was also a thriller, won by Conway's Gabe Brown, who crossed the finish line about three inches ahead of Shaw, who had a big day of second-place finishes. Shaw got under Brown in turn four on the white flag lap and they raced nearly even to the finish, with Brown using outside momentum to score the win.
At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, it was Swanzey's Todd Patnode beating Sunapee’s Brian Robie to the finish in the NHSTRA Championship finale that netted Patnode the $10,000 Whitcomb 5 Championship check, plus additional race winning money.