EPPING -- Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket dominated Saturday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series “Hedges Excavating 100” at Star Speedway, passing Candia’s Jimmy Renfew Jr. for the race lead on the eighth lap before pulling away from the field of 15 cars to score a home track victory for car owner Bob Webber Jr.
Renfrew was able to challenge Kruczek for the lead until he was penalized for jumping the Lap 30 restart, as he tried to get the lead back from the outside front row. Renfrew was sent to the rear of the field, and he was only able to get back to the sixth position before the checkered flag was waved.
“My guys gave me a rocket ship today,” Kruczek said in Victory Lane. "I focused in practice on getting our car to turn through the center of the corners and we accomplished that. If you can’t get through the center here, you’re not going to be successful.
“Jimmy was definitely pushing it with the early starts. I was trying not to play his game and just make my own starts. He got penalized and we just kept on doing what we were doing.”
Luke Hinkley of Claremont chased Kruczek to the finish, earning a second place result, with John Peters, Joey Doiron and Cory Casagrande rounding out the top five.
“Second place again,” Hinkley noted. “We seem to be pretty good at those. A lot better than I thought we were going to be after we lost an oil line in practice. We struggled to get that fixed, but we had a good car for the feature.”
Jim Storace of Kingston held off Adam Lovejoy and Rob MacRae to win the 40-lap Woody’s Auto Street Stock feature. Erin Aiken won the Pure Stock main, while Josh Bilodeau took top honors in a caution-free Six Shooters feature.
Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine hosted its season-opening event with a 150-lap Pro All Stars Series (PASS) event. A field of 41 Super Late Models were in the pits, and it was Cole Butcher from Nova Scotia taking the upset win over reigning PASS Series champion Johnny Clark of Hallowell, Maine, and DJ Shaw of Center Conway, N.H.
At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester it was East Sullivan, N.H., native Keith Sullivan taking his first career win in the Street Stock division, while Tyler Leary bested a slim field of NHSTRA Modifieds on Saturday night.
The 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour held its first event of the season at Evans Mills Speedway in northern New York, and it was central New York driver Mike Muldoon Jr., beating a host of New England drivers, including race runner-up Rich Eaton from Seabrook, N.H.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock and Riverside Speedway in Groveton both held practice sessions over the weekend in anticipation of their season opening events this weekend.