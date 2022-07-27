DJ Shaw

{span}ACT points leader D.J. Shaw of Center Conway{/span}{div} {/div}

DJ Shaw

 ALAN WARD

THIS WEEKEND, multiple auto racing events dot the region, with none bigger than the Milton Cat Midsummer 250 on Saturday for the American-Canadian Tour at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. The fifth annual event pays $10,000 to win, and is expected to bring the quarter-mile oval its largest car count of the season.

Heading that list is current ACT points leader D.J. Shaw of Center Conway. Shaw has finished in the top 10 in each of the five tour events held this season, but victory has eluded him in the Arnold Hill-owned car.

