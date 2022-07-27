THIS WEEKEND, multiple auto racing events dot the region, with none bigger than the Milton Cat Midsummer 250 on Saturday for the American-Canadian Tour at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. The fifth annual event pays $10,000 to win, and is expected to bring the quarter-mile oval its largest car count of the season.
Heading that list is current ACT points leader D.J. Shaw of Center Conway. Shaw has finished in the top 10 in each of the five tour events held this season, but victory has eluded him in the Arnold Hill-owned car.
Shaw finished second in the event last year, and he hopes that experience will help get him the coveted first-place trophy this time around.
“We should have won the 250,” Shaw recalled. “Last year, we got second in this race and then in the fall we finished sixth or seventh. Just don’t really know what the difference was. Hopefully we will be back to where we were in this race a year ago.
“If it plays out the way you want, you almost race it like Twin 125s, where the first one doesn’t matter as much. You’ve just got to position yourself and be in the front. You’re not going to run 15th in the first half, make a pit stop and go for the win. You need to be close, so once it’s halfway, you can pit, regroup and have a shot to win.”
With the longer distance, pit strategy can become a major factor if the cautions fall more frequently, allowing teams to use different strategies. Making plans before the race hasn’t been very useful according to Shaw, because of the unknown factors, which is what makes this race intriguing for the hardcore race fans to watch.
“It seems like every year we have a plan and the cautions don’t fall right,” he said. “You just have to wing it. Ideally, I would hope for a caution with like 100 or 125 to go, which makes it like two shorter races. Just pit, take four tires and do it again.
“It never seems to work out quite like that. Someone always seems to have a different agenda. Sometimes they beat you with it and sometimes you beat them. I think a lot of it is a lack of experience for everybody in these types of races. That makes it a wild card, and gives more people an opportunity to win.”
Past winners of this event are Eddie MacDonald, Wayne Helliwell Jr., of Dover, Dillon Moltz and Jason Corliss, who will return to defend his dramatic race win from 2021. Besides Shaw, there are plenty of capable drivers anxious to make the race a crown jewel win on their resume, including last week’s WMMP 100-lap feature winner Derek Gluchacki of North Dartmouth, Mass.
A large contingent of home state drivers are entered as well, including Erick Sands of Derry, who is fourth in the ACT season standings. Current track points leader Quinny Welch of Groveton has confirmed he will compete.
Gabe Brown of Conway, 2019 ACT champion Rich Dubeau of Lebanon, Groveton’s Jamie and Shawn Swallow, Jeff Labrecque Jr. of Strafford and Robby Gordon Douglas of Derry are all entered. Bath’s Ryan Olsen and next generation racer Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston have hopes of 250 glory as well.
The Milton Cat 250 event schedule includes the Flying Tigers, Mini Late Models, Strictly Minis and Kids Division, with a special earlier start time of 5:15 p.m. With four winners in four years and the unknowns that a 250-lap race brings, many contenders could add their name to history on Saturday night.
Around the tracks
• Claremont Motorsports Park has the third race of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Granite State Short Track Cup. An additional $15,000 in bonus awards is up for grabs, which could grow the race winnings to nearly $20,000 if Doug Coby of Milford, Conn., can beat Matt Hirschman and Ron Silk to the checkered flag in the Clash at Claremont 150 on Friday night.
Coby’s Tommy Baldwin-owned team and Hirschman are tied for the points lead after the two New Hampshire events at Lee and Monadnock. New Hampshire is also well represented in the starting lineup, with Brian Robie, Matt Kimball and Todd Patnode among those entered for the first NWMT race there since 2007. The weekly Street Stock division is one of four weekly feature races on the schedule. The rain date is Saturday.
• Lee has Twin 40-lap features for the Pro Stocks and a 50-lap Late Model Sportsman event for a special Saturday night event.
• Star Speedway in Epping is taking a week off.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton has a special 100-lap Enduro event with weekly racing on Saturday; the weekly divisions are also taking a Saturday off.
• Hudson Speedway on Sunday pays $3,000 to win and $500 to start the Choppy Baldwin Memorial 125 for NHSTRA Modifieds. Plus, there three weekly divisions and a V-8 Enduro.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth returns after a week off with the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England headlining. Non Wing Sprint Cars also scheduled.
• New England Dragway runs its annual Jet Cars Under the Stars afternoon and night in Epping on Saturday.
• Monadnock gives its weekly races a night off and hosts a Gear Jammer’s Magazine Truck Show.
• Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park returns with double features for Mini Cup cars headlining Saturday afternoon.
• Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt. offers its annual tour race for DIRTCar Modifieds, a 55-lap event to celebrate 55 years of racing at the dirt track.
• The ISMA Supermodifieds race both Friday and Saturday nights at the annual Sandusky Hi-Miler weekend in Ohio, with Fremont’s Mike Ordway Jr. among the favorites.
• The 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour is at Wiscasset in Maine for a 45-lap Bentley Warren Classic to honor one of the best ever in Supermodified racing. The five-division program’s admission is $5, with Star regular Bobby Timmons III from Maine hoping to steal the spotlight against a host of local drivers, including Weare’s Kenny White Jr. and Chase Locke of Chester.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
N.E. Dragway: Saturday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Riverside: Saturday, 2 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Lee: Saturday, 5:55 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.