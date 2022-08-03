Trackside

Jon McKennedy is entered in Saturday night's 22nd annual Ollie Silva Memorial Classic 75 at Lee USA Speedway.

IT HAPPENS once a year. On Saturday night, the Big Block Supermodifieds return to Lee USA Speedway for the 22nd annual Ollie Silva Memorial Classic 75.

The annual August event will run under the New England Supermodified Series (NESS) sanction for the first time, instead of the ISMA Supermodified Tour that it has been run under since the event’s inception.

