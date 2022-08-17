At just 16 years old, Chase Locke became the youngest driver to win a race at New York’s Oswego Speedway. It’s a track that’s hosted a long list of legendary drivers since it opened in 1951, including many from New England.
But the Chester teenager didn’t win just one race this season. In fact, he captured four 350 Supermodified feature events in only nine starts at the track.
On Saturday, the second-generation racer has a chance to make history again and become the youngest Supermodified track champion in Oswego history. He holds a 46-point lead and, depending on the number of cars entered and heat race points awarded, he could clinch the title just by taking the green flag in Saturday night’s 25-lap points season finale.
Locke’s fourth victory came last Saturday when he surged from an 11th-place starting position to second with 10 laps to go. He followed race leader Vern LaFave for a few laps and, like a seasoned veteran, made his move to the race lead on lap 25 of the 30-lap event. With the victory he increased his points lead in his first full season at a track six hours from home.
“It was definitely a fun one,” Locke said. “Usually I try to take a lap or two to see where (the other drivers are) struggling, and see where I can pass them and try to make a move and capitalize on where they’re struggling.
“It takes a little bit more to pass on the inside there, both physically and mentally. You’ve got to be really careful of the other car coming down, and you not hitting the inside wall. I feel like the car has always enabled me to do that, but the outside has worked all season so I’ve kind of stuck with that.”
Locke doesn’t have the benefit of a spotter guiding him, like in NASCAR. He is pretty much on his own out on the track, making his success at such a young age that much more impressive. He also didn’t start racing until the age of 10, while many young racers begin at age five.
“I always remembered going to the tracks with my dad and watching them do all of it,” Locke said. “When I turned 10, my dad bought me a go-kart and I absolutely loved it! I decided that I wanted to do this full-time after we did it for a year or two.”
Locke’s father, Jeff, who raced Big Block Supermodifieds across New England and beyond from his Chester home, has now become a crew chief, helping both of his sons, Chase and Ryan. Ryan has only been able to race in four of the seven events in his class due to mechanical problems, but it was Ryan’s passion for the sport that led to Chase’s opportunity.
After two seasons competing in the NEMA Lites Midget Series, Chase moved to the 350 Supermodifieds, competing first at Star Speedway in Epping while his brother raced at Oswego. Last season, the family decided to let both drivers compete at Oswego, and Chase quickly found success, leading to this memorable 2022 season.
“With how good we did last year, and with my brother wanting to race full-time at Oswego, we decided to go there as a family and race for a season,” Chase said.
That opportunity has brought Locke to the brink of history, but this could be just the beginning for the young racer. For now it’s all about finishing off this season — this weekend — and then see where his talents take him.
Around the tracks
The 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour will make their inaugural appearance at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester on Saturday for the Red MacDonald Monadnock Classic 45. The long list of talented drivers entered includes PJ Stergios of Candia, points leader Scott Watts Sr. of Seabrook, Bill Helliwell of Pelham, Kenny White Jr., of Weare and Stephen Duphily of Plaistow, to name a few.
Star Speedway points leader Bobby Timmons III is also entered. The evening of racing will also include the NHSTRA Modifieds for 30 laps, along with four other weekly divisions competing. Admission price is $20 for adults.
At Star on Saturday, the Izzett Construction Late Models headline with a 50-lap event, with Charlie Rose hoping to repeat last week’s victory to further increase his points lead. The touring Pro Four Modifieds will also compete in a 25-lap event.
Hudson is back in action on Sunday evening with the Steve Kolofsky Memorial 50 for Late Models. The NELCAR Legends will have a 25-lap feature and Street Stocks and Spectator Drags are also scheduled.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton has a special weekend planned with 75-lap Late Model features on both Friday and Saturday nights. Each night will have full five-division events.
Claremont Motorsports Park has a special $10 admission night with the return of the Street Stocks, the New England Dwarf Car Series and a 50-lap King of the Hill Enduro to close out the Friday night schedule.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has four weekly divisions competing, plus the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association. Quinny Welch of Groveton leads Jesse Switser by 38 points in the headlining Late Model division, with Welch looking to secure his ninth track title.
On the dirt, Legion Speedway in Wentworth is headlined by the weekly non-winged Sprint Cars on Friday night, while Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt., hosts the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England in addition to the track’s weekly divisions on Saturday.
The 2nd annual Norm Wrenn III Memorial Car Show and Swap Meet is at Lee on Saturday.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to Thompson (Conn.) Speedway Motorsports Park Thursday night. The race was moved from Wednesday due to weather concerns. Look for past champion Justin Bonsignore and former Star regular Jon McKennedy to be in contention for that one.
Weekend schedule
Thompson (Conn.): Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Riverside: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.