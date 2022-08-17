At just 16 years old, Chase Locke became the youngest driver to win a race at New York’s Oswego Speedway. It’s a track that’s hosted a long list of legendary drivers since it opened in 1951, including many from New England.

But the Chester teenager didn’t win just one race this season. In fact, he captured four 350 Supermodified feature events in only nine starts at the track.

