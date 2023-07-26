Claremont

The NASCAR Modifieds, as seen at Claremont last July.

 JDV Productions

CLAREMONT SPEEDWAY has been quiet for most of this season, but on Saturday night, the Thrasher Road track will come to life in a big way for the second annual “Clash at Claremont 150” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, presented by JDV Productions.

The inaugural event, held last July, brought out the largest crowd for a race at the one-third-of-a-mile oval, which opened in 1947, in more than 30 years. The second edition of the event is the third and final race of the triple crown series known as the Granite State Cup. The first two events were held in Lee and at Winchester’s Monadnock Speedway.