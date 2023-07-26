CLAREMONT SPEEDWAY has been quiet for most of this season, but on Saturday night, the Thrasher Road track will come to life in a big way for the second annual “Clash at Claremont 150” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, presented by JDV Productions.
The inaugural event, held last July, brought out the largest crowd for a race at the one-third-of-a-mile oval, which opened in 1947, in more than 30 years. The second edition of the event is the third and final race of the triple crown series known as the Granite State Cup. The first two events were held in Lee and at Winchester’s Monadnock Speedway.
Six-time NASCAR Modified champion Doug Coby from Milford, Connecticut, leads the standings for the three-race series, with Jon McKennedy in second. McKennedy is not expected to compete. Matt Hirschman is just four points back, with Austin Beers at -6 and current tour points leader Ron Silk at -7. An additional $5,000 goes to the triple crown series winner, which should make a race win at Claremont worth close to $20,000 in all.
Two drivers who have little interest in points are Matthew Kimball from Bennington and Brian Robie of Sunapee, both of whom are running a limited tour schedule in 2023. Kimball has had this event circled on his calendar as his best chance at a podium NWMT finish. Robie finished eighth last year, two positions better than Kimball.
Hirschman traveled from Pennsylvania and hoisted the Cup trophy after the Claremont event last July, but Silk has been on a hot streak of late, with six straight top-five NWMT finishes. A win at Claremont on Saturday would not only increase his overall NASCAR points lead over Justin Bonsignore, but it would be his third win in four races.
The NHSTRA Modifieds will be the headlining preliminary event, with a 50-lap race of their own. Look for track points leader Aaron Fellows from Croydon to be a factor in that event, along with Trevor Bleau of Troy and Merrimack’s Geoff Rollins, among others.
David Greenslit of Claremont is a two-time NASCAR Weekly Series champion and he will head the list of NHSTRA Late Models for a 30-lap main event. Joe Tetreault from Enfield is second in the 2023 standings. Three other local divisions are also part of the night’s schedule, with a 5 p.m. start time for qualifying races.
In the event of inclement weather, the event has a Sunday rain date, with a start time determined on Saturday if it becomes necessary. With this being a JDV Productions event, the group’s social media or the Claremont track’s social media are the best ways to get any late-breaking updates.
Around the tracks
• New England Dragway in Epping hosts one of its biggest events of the year on Saturday as well, with its annual “Jet Cars Under the Stars,” with the main events beginning at 6 p.m. Before then, a 4 p.m. concert by Recycled Percussion is scheduled.
At 9 p.m. the Jet Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Wheelstanders and Jet Trucks will light up the night sky.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has round three of four in the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series, with the headlining division going 100 feature laps. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia leads track standings leader Kasey Beattie by one point in that series of events, with Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston 10 points back. Four other weekly divisions are on the schedule as well.
• Legion Speedway race organizers have fallen victim to rain more than they have raced this season, but they’ll try again on the Wentworth quarter-mile clay oval Friday night. The Sportsman Modifieds headline, along with the Outlaw Midgets, non-wing Sprint Cars and four-cylinder cars.
• Star Speedway in Epping has a rescheduled $5 Friday night of racing, plus its usual Saturday night action, headlined by the Izzett Construction Late Models and Woody’s Street Stocks.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton moves to Friday night with the Late Models running their rescheduled Father’s Day event. The Street Stocks and four other weekly divisions are also on tap there.
• Hudson Speedway opens gates for another Sunday evening of action. The NHSTRA Modifieds compete along with a return by the New England Dwarf Car Series as part of that five-division show.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, hosts the DIRTcar Sportsman Tour as the Modifieds go 40 laps with weekly racer Max Dolliver of Londonderry third in tour points, six behind New York racer Nick Heywood.
• The Pro All Stars Series has a $10,000 Bay State Classic 150 at the Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway on Saturday. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson is entered, along with Eddie MacDonald. Granite State drivers DJ Shaw and Gabe Brown will be among the favorites, along with Johnny Clark and track favorite Dave Darling.
• The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites will both compete at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut on Saturday. Alby Ovitt from Raymond is still atop the Lites standings, with Chester’s Chase Locke in fifth despite having missed one event.
The race will honor Marilyn and Gene Angelillo, who were instrumental in the success of NEMA for decades.