Donnelly

SCoNE champion Chris Donnelly is shown after a recent win at Bear Ridge in Vermont.

 STEVE KENNEDY

ON this first weekend of fall, six area tracks will host points championship events, with five events on Saturday and one on Sunday.

This past weekend, the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England held a season finale at Legion Speedway in Wentworth, officially crowning 30-year racing veteran Chris Donnelly of Piermont as SCoNE Champion.

