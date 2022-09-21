ON this first weekend of fall, six area tracks will host points championship events, with five events on Saturday and one on Sunday.
This past weekend, the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England held a season finale at Legion Speedway in Wentworth, officially crowning 30-year racing veteran Chris Donnelly of Piermont as SCoNE Champion.
To accomplish this, Donnelly accumulated some alarming statistical accomplishments this season. He finished in the top three of all but two of the 14 SCoNE races he ran this season, including four race wins. His success was needed, as Donnelly wasn’t able to take the green flag in the series finale at Legion on a cool Friday night last week.
“We were warming up for the feature, trying to get a little heat in the engine and it kicked the rods right out through the oil pan,” he explained. “It was disappointing. Legion has been a lot better track to race on this year. With them switching to seven o’clock start times, it really helped the racing surface.
“It was a good track all year. We could definitely go fast. We had a lot of grip, and it wasn’t very dusty. We had a healthy car count all year long. Quite a step up from last year. With Sprint Cars, it’s pretty easy to get strung out, but if we get into lapped traffic, that makes it much more interesting.”
Fortunately for Donnelly, he entered the final race at Legion with a lead that was enough to still finish ahead of Campton’s Matt Hoyt, who had two race wins and 11 top-five finishes this season. Hoyt finished second on Friday, putting him 11 points behind Donnelly in the final rundown. Clay Dow of Barnstead placed third in the standings.
“We had a great year,” Donnelly said. “Other than Friday night and the big race down at Loudon, I finished top three every time. We ran five times at Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont) and I won three and finished second in the other two.
“I’m not totally sure of my plans for next year. I drive for Jason Fornwalt and his son is somewhat interested in it, and has been racing a little bit. I don’t know if they have plans to put him in the car full-time, or if we’re going to run two cars.”
Legion was an anchor track for the SCoNE Sprint Cars this season, with five events. Next season brings even more optimism, as new track owner Ron Giroux made many improvements to the facility. The Connecticut businessman has promised to make the facility even better once the season ends on Sept. 30, including a new grandstand area.
Legion has two events left on its schedule, including this Friday, with the Granite State Mini Sprints in town for a season finale. Mark Cole of West Lebanon finally broke through with his second win of the season on Friday, while Mike Netishen of Auburn leads the weekly Outlaw Midgets standings.
Championship fever• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has its final event of the season on Saturday with a $5,000-to-Street Stock Open and championships decided for their weekly divisions. Quinten Welch of Groveton has a 54-point lead in the headlining Late Model division.
• Claremont Motorsports Park moves to Saturday for its champions evening. All six divisions will compete, with champions crowned in race events after a 4 p.m. meet-and-greet with race fans.
• Star Speedway in Epping has an added incentive to its champions night after the Woody’s Street Stock feature was rained out last Sunday. It gives Jim Storace of Kingston two feature race opportunities to overtake Maine’s Adam Lovejoy in the season standings. The six-division event will crown champions into the night.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton has all of its weekly divisions competing for championship hardware on Saturday as well. The Street Stock division is led by Todd Libby, who increased his lead with another win last Saturday.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont has an earlier start time on Saturday, with Matt Lashua of Canaan looking to erase a 33-point deficit in the headlining 602 DIRTCar Modified division. He has already clinched the Late Model title. The USAC DMA Midget title will also be decided with Saturday’s season finale.
• Hudson Speedway does the same in southern New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Chuck Dehney of Pelham looks to wrap up the Street Stock Championship there. Six divisions in all will compete for titles there.
• The highest-paying race of the weekend is on Saturday at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, as the Monaco Tri-Track Open Modified Series has an 80-lap affair paying $15,000 to win. Kirk Alexander of Swanzey hopes to improve on his second-place finish at Star last Sunday, with Todd Patnode and Brian Robie of Sunapee also among area drivers entered.
• The Pro All-Stars Series reversed the photo finish to last Saturday’s 150-lap race at White Mountain. A statement on Monday afternoon reads in part that Gabe Brown’s car had a transponder positioned 3.5 inches forward from the regulated position. D.J. Shaw was awarded the win, with Brown placed in the second position. Both drivers are from Center Conway.
• Claremont regular David Greenslit fell two points behind Tim Devos from Michigan in the NASCAR Division II National Standings after Devos won last week. His only chance to get the lead back was to travel to Hudson on Sunday — with the feature there. Greenslit did exactly that. He now awaits the final standings from NASCAR to find out if he is the champion. That announcement is expected Friday.
Weekend scheduleLegion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Stafford (Connecticut): Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 3:45 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont): Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Claremont: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.