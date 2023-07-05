White Mountain Late Models

The Late Models line up for a June event at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

 KEVIN RICE

LOCAL auto racing comes in various forms this weekend, with double points on the line at multiple venues, as well as touring series races in Maine.

On Saturday evening at White Mountain Motor-sports Park in North Woodstock, the headlining Late Models will race for 50 laps and twice the points, and with the number of events diminished by spring rains, it makes the race that much more important.