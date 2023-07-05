LOCAL auto racing comes in various forms this weekend, with double points on the line at multiple venues, as well as touring series races in Maine.
On Saturday evening at White Mountain Motor-sports Park in North Woodstock, the headlining Late Models will race for 50 laps and twice the points, and with the number of events diminished by spring rains, it makes the race that much more important.
Kasey Beattie holds a 51-point margin over Stacy Cahoon, with nine-time track champion Quinny Welch of Groveton 61 points back, hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to close the gap in the season standings.
The mid-season championship night has six weekly divisions competing, including the Mini Late Models, who will race for an extra $1,000 in bonus money in memory of longtime track crewman and supporter Matt Clay. Kristan Switser of Littleton trails Chris Moulton by 11 points in the Mini Stock standings.
• Bear Ridge Speedway surprised race fans last Saturday by having an unannounced triple 35-lap features for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds to make up for events that were rained out this spring. This Saturday, the Bradford, Vermont, track hosts a double points night, with Jason Gray leading Josh Sunn by 27 points, and Max Dolliver of Londonderry close behind in third.
The RE Hinkley Granite State Mini Sprints have completed only two events this season because of bad luck with weather. They will try again on Saturday at Bear Ridge. Chase Rodgers has won both events to lead the standings over Mark Wigget in the 600 cc division, while Josh Wright of Laconia leads the 500 cc points.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester is headlined on Saturday night by an NHSTRA Late Models Triple Crown 50-lap event. The 604 Modifieds will compete for 40 laps, with four other divisions in action as well.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton welcomes all veterans and active military free of charge for its Friday night event. The Late Models return to headline the card, which also includes the Street Stocks.
• Star Speedway is set for another two nights of racing, with a $5 Friday program boasting competition in six entry-level divisions. On Saturday, the 350 Supermodifieds return for the Jim Belfiore Memorial 40. Also scheduled are the Late Models and another 40-lap Street Stock special, which brought a field of 22 cars last week.
• After a couple of weekends off, one due to rain, Hudson Speedway goes green on Sunday evening with Steve Kolofski Memorial night. The five-division schedule includes the Late Models, Pro Four Modifieds and a special appearance by the NHSTRA Outlaw Late Models.
• Legion Speedway in Wentworth welcomes back the Sportsman Modifieds, which have become a popular division at the quarter-mile. Todd Buckwold of Canaan leads the standings. The Outlaw Midgets, non-winged Micro Sprints and wingless Sprint Cars will also compete on Friday night.
• Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, starts the weekend early with its traditional Thursday night program. Racers will be chasing double points and a double-purse payoff with the headlining Late Models on autograph night.
• A quartet of touring series events is set for Maine, three of them over a two-day stretch at Oxford Plains Speedway. The New England Supermodified Series has a Saturday night race scheduled. Dan Bowes of Epping hopes to make a return to victory lane, while Russ Wood of Pelham strives to improve on two fifth-place finishes this season.
On Sunday at Oxford, the Pro All Stars Series and the American-Canadian Tour will both be in action for a combined total of 275 laps of premier Late Model racing. DJ Shaw of Center Conway will be one of the drivers competing in both events.
The Milton Cat Modified Racing Series has a 75-lap race happening on Saturday at Wiscasset (Maine) Speedway.
Weekend schedule
Thunder Road (Vermont): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Riverside: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Wiscasset (Maine): Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Oxford (Maine): Saturday, 6 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.