While the local racing scene continued to be affected by weather this season, Hudson’s Derek Griffith and Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover gave fans a race to remember at Lee USA Speedway on Friday.
Also, Jimmy Renfrew of Candia represented the Granite State by winning a 150-lap race in Canada, and Quinny Welch moved to second in the White Mountain Motorsports Park season standings with a Sunday victory.
Friday’s weather threatened in places, but at Lee it was a race for the lead in the headlining Rodfather Pro Stock 75-lap feature between Griffith and Helliwell. Both racers have had a great deal of success at Lee in the past, and on Friday they exchanged the lead for many laps before Griffith took control by lap 50 and drove to victory. Helliwell finished second, with Maine standout Brandon Barker in third.
Only two American drivers were among the top 10 finishers in the latest American-Canadian Tour (ACT) stop at Autodrome Chaudiere in Quebec. The race was moved from Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to rain and Renfrew bested a 30-car field to win the 150-lap race, followed by Dany Trepanier from Quebec and Center Conway’s D.J. Shaw.
White Mountain in North Woodstock also added a Sunday rain date to get its event in, and Welch, of Groveton, beat points leader Kasey Beattie to the finish in their 50-lap Late Model feature.
Star Speedway in Epping persevered through the rain on Saturday to run its program. Shane Gendron doubled his pleasure, taking both of the Woody’s Street Stock feature wins. Jenna Beaulieu of Merrimack won her first career main event in the Slingshots class. Connor McDougal of Wakefield took home top Late Model honors, with Rochester’s Zach Washburn victorious in the Six Shooters main.
Legion Speedway had a very successful night on Friday, with Canaan drivers Todd Buckwold (Sportsman Modifieds) and Ricky Sanville (Modified Coupes) both scoring victories. Buckwold’s win came over a fast-closing Walt Hammond, also from Canaan. Josh Wright dominated the Granite State Mini Sprints 500cc main. Caiden Herbert of New Hampton was leading the 600cc feature when his engine expired, handing the win to Maine driver Chase Rodgers.
After being rained out on Saturday and then rain-delayed on Sunday, Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, ran its feature events on Sunday night. Tim Churchill took an upset win in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified main, while Clay Dow from Barnstead beat Piermont’s Chris Donnelly to the finish in the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England feature race.
Racing at Monadnock and Riverside Speedways was canceled by rain on Saturday, while an unfavorable Sunday forecast led Hudson officials to postpone their Mighty Mike Lewis Memorial 75 for the NHSTRA Late Models to a yet-to-be-announced future date.