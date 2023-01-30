190720-spt-nascar-ROY_3354

Andy Seuss of Hampstead talks with his crew before a recent race.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

AS THE CALENDAR turns to February, it’s a new beginning in the racing career of Hampstead native Andy Seuss.

After spending most of last season as the car chief for Kaulig Racing on the NASCAR Cup Series, Seuss left that post to become co-owner of an ARCA Menards Series team, which will first compete on Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.