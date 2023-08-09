Andy Seuss

SIX races into their first season as car owners on the ARCA Menards Series, recent results show that New England natives Kevin Lapierre and Andy Seuss could be on the verge of making headlines with their newly assembled KLAS Motorsports team, which operates near Seuss’s North Carolina home.

Lapierre, of South Hadley, Mass., and Seuss, a Hampstead native, now have three consecutive top-seven finishes in ARCA events, including a fourth place last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, with Buffalo, New York, area driver Andy Jankowiak behind the wheel. ARCA events are most often scheduled as preliminary events on NASCAR Cup Series weekends.