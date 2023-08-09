SIX races into their first season as car owners on the ARCA Menards Series, recent results show that New England natives Kevin Lapierre and Andy Seuss could be on the verge of making headlines with their newly assembled KLAS Motorsports team, which operates near Seuss’s North Carolina home.
Lapierre, of South Hadley, Mass., and Seuss, a Hampstead native, now have three consecutive top-seven finishes in ARCA events, including a fourth place last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, with Buffalo, New York, area driver Andy Jankowiak behind the wheel. ARCA events are most often scheduled as preliminary events on NASCAR Cup Series weekends.
Lapierre has helped bring in the much-needed monetary support and business sponsor help, while Seuss is proving that his wealth of knowledge and dedication to auto racing has great value to the team. Jankowiak started the venture as a car owner himself, after he spent all of his savings to realize a dream of racing at Daytona in 2021.
“Having Andy on board, taking care of everything, has been a dream scenario for me,” Jankowiak said. “I really needed someone like Andy to help me be able to do all of this. Having him and Kevin Lapierre take care of so many things has allowed me to focus on what I need to be doing as a driver.
“All of the knowledge that Andy brings is huge. He is also there when we do the pull-downs after races and when we are putting the car together — working on body stuff and also on the mechanical side. Andy works on the truck and trailer, He assembles the shop, manages all of the people. He wears a lot of hats, which allows our crew chief, Mike Dayton, to focus on the car, with Andy’s help.”
To have consecutive finishes of fifth, seventh and fourth proves that the team is giving Jankowiak what he needs to succeed, despite having to compete against a couple of multi-car race teams with unlimited budgets.
Jankowiak has had a successful career racing pavement Modifieds and racing TQ Midgets at indoor events during the winter months. While he still competes in those cars when time permits, this venture has turned into something much bigger than he could have even hoped for.
“I really owe this opportunity all to Kevin,” said Jankowiak, 35. “When I was doing this when it was Andy J Racing, trying to do too much and then drive the car is what really got me into trouble. I don’t really think I was the best driver I could be, because I was trying to do everything else. It’s amazing how much better I feel at the track now.
“I still go to the shop and work long hours with those guys but it’s just a different feeling because every decision used to end at my doorstep. Andy and Kevin take so much of that stress away from me. That makes me a better driver. Andy has Cup experience on aerodynamics and team management. He keeps things organized. He coaches my volunteers from Buffalo that come and work on the car.”
Their next team venture will be in Jankowiak’s home state, at the Watkins Glen road course, on Friday, Aug. 18 (6 p.m. FS1). He finished 16th out of 29 cars in his 2021 debut there as Andy J Racing. Now, with help from Seuss, Lapierre, Dayton and the boys from Buffalo, Jankowiak is hoping to make headlines for KLAS Motorsports in New York and beyond.
Around the tracks
• Star Speedway in Epping has the busiest weekend of racing in the region scheduled, with another $5 admission Friday event and then it’s Back to School night on Saturday, with double features for both the Late Models and Street Stocks. As part of the event, 100 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to children in attendance on Saturday night.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton has canceled its Granite State Pro Stock Series event due to car count concerns. They will headline their weekly Late Model division instead, as part of a five-division schedule of events.
• The Granite State Mini Sprints have a doubleheader weekend. Friday they will race at Legion Speedway in Wentworth along with the Sportsman Modifieds, wingless Sprint Cars and Outlaw Midgets. Legion has run only four events this season due to poor weather conditions.
• On Saturday, the GSMS group will head west over the border to Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. That event is headlined by the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Tour 40, with a full field of cars expected for that race.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester plays host to the NHSTRA Battle for the Belt 50 for Late Models. The 604 Modifieds and Pro Four Modified Tour are also on the slate, along with three other weekly racing divisions.
• Claremont Motorsports Park is also hoping for a change of fortunes in Friday weather, hosting five weekly divisions. The Six Shooters will run double features there.
• Hudson Speedway has the return of the Pro Stocks for the $3,000-to-win “Gate City 100” open show on Sunday evening. The Pro Truck Tour will join them and run a 55-lap feature, with double Pure Stock features plus the New England Dwarf Car Series.
• If you have wanted to go to Thunder Road in Barre, Vermont, but Thursday racing doesn’t work for you, then this is your week. With White Mountain Motorsports Park giving teams the week off, one week after the ACT 250 — arguably the best race of the year so far in the Granite State — the Speedbowl moves to a Saturday night event for its four weekly divisions.