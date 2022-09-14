Ordway

Mike Ordway Jr. of Fremont celebrates his July win in Ohio.

 JIM FEENEY

IF YOU ENJOY short track auto racing, there is no better place in the country to be than in New Hampshire this weekend.

Champions will be crowned at multiple venues. Big money will be paid out and stars will shine at historic events all three days, with local drivers ready to shine against the invaders.

