IF YOU ENJOY short track auto racing, there is no better place in the country to be than in New Hampshire this weekend.
Champions will be crowned at multiple venues. Big money will be paid out and stars will shine at historic events all three days, with local drivers ready to shine against the invaders.
The Supermodifieds have long been arguably the most popular form of racing in the southern part of the state, and on Saturday you can get a double dose of them, as both the ISMA Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds compete in the 57th Annual Star Classic in Epping.
The ISMA Big Block Supermodifieds headline Classic Saturday at Star, with an expected car count of 18-22 for the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Classic 125. Mike Ordway Jr. of Fremont is among the favorites. He is also the ISMA points leader coming into this season’s final event. Ordway has never won this race — or an ISMA title. He hopes to accomplish both on Saturday night.
“It’s close to home, where I grew up,” he noted. “My dad has won it. All of the best drivers have won it. It’s something that I have always wanted to accomplish, and as good as the car has been this year, I certainly think this is my best shot at it.
“I’ve been trying not to think about the points. I didn’t even know I was the points leader after I won Oswego (New York). I have finished second in ISMA points twice. Never really raced for points. I try not to focus on it. That would be a big accomplishment, but I’m going to try to win the race and let the points take care of themselves.”
Ordway is trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mike Sr., as a Classic winner. Racing has been a lifetime of enjoyment, first watching his father compete, then racing against him for a short time, and now with his dad cheering him on as a retired driver.
“I remember the weekly trips to Oswego in the early ’90s when my dad was racing for Ronnie Graves,” he recalls. “When dad went to (car owner) Paul Dunigan is where my memory really comes from, because I was getting older. I understood what was going on. From as far back as I can remember, I have wanted to race cars.”
Now at the age of 33, Ordway has a career-best four ISMA victories this season, driving for North Carolina car owner Clyde Booth. One more win on Saturday will be a dream ending. To win the Star Speedway crown jewel event AND the championship in the same breath, at a race track where he took some of his earliest breaths, would be special.
Among those challenging Ordway for the win and the title is New Yorker Otto Sitterly, who is considered among the all-time best. Depending on qualifying points, Ordway will likely need to finish third or better to earn the title. Past Star Classic winners Jeff Abold and Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham are among other confirmed entries.
Dan Connors Jr., who led the Classic last fall until he was eliminated in a crash, has to be considered a sleeper pick to win. Ben Seitz will be in the potent Vic Miller car. One driver who will not be competing is Jon McKennedy, and that is good news for the rest of the field because he has been dominant when he has competed. McKennedy will be in New York competing for the NASCAR Modified Tour Championship as the points leader.
The Star Classic is a three-day weekend, beginning with the season finale for the Granite State Pro Stock Series, plus three weekly division events on Friday. In addition to the ISMA on Saturday, the Dennis McKennedy Memorial 50 for the 350 Supermodifieds will be held.
With a large payout plus lap money, a field of well over 20 cars is confirmed, including Chase Locke of Chester, who returns to his original home track to compete. Oswego winner and Star champion Jeffrey Battle has to be considered a favorite, but with Pelham natives Bill and Dave Helliwell, Mike Netishen of Auburn and PJ Stergios of Candia on the list, the competition level will be high. Both the NEMA and NEMA Lites Midgets, and the NELCAR Legends Championship event. are also on Saturday’s card.
On Sunday, the Modified Racing Series 100 headlines at Star, with a tie in the championship standings between Donnie Lashua of Canaan and Swanzey’s Kirk Alexander. Woody Pitkat and Matt Swanson are also favorites in the field of 24 cars entered. The Woody’s Street Stocks go 30 laps to cap off weekend racing at Star.
Around the state
•White Mountain Motorsports Park has a big weekend, headlined by the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) 150 on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, the American-Canadian (ACT) Tour headlines with the 44th Fall Foliage 200. D.J. Shaw of Center Conway hopes to repeat his summer win at the North Woodstock oval for the $5,000-to-win event. The Flying Tigers championship will also be decided, with a tie between Shane Sicard and Kaiden Fisher for the title.
•Legion Speedway in Wentworth has a special Friday night event of dirt track racing, headlined by the season finale for the Sprint Cars of New England, with Piermont’s Chris Donnelly leading Matt Hoyt of Campton and Clay Dow of Barnstead in the standings. The inaugural New England Midget Nationals event and Dirt Modifieds are also scheduled.
•The biggest payday of all will go to the NHSTRA Modified champion in a 100-lap playoff race on Saturday at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. The race pays a minimum of $5,000 to win, plus an additional $10,000 going to the highest finishing playoff driver. Brian Robie, Matt Kimball, Sam Rameau, Todd Patnode and Ben Byrne are eligible for that title.
•Hudson has a 25-lap Street Stock NASCAR Weekly Series finale on Sunday that could decide the NASCAR Division II championship for David Greenslit of Claremont. He was three points ahead of a Michigan racer as of the most recent update, and the NASCAR Short Track Points season ends on Sunday.
Depending on the updated standings, coming at the end of this week, Greenslit may have to not only compete, but win on Sunday if he is to become a NASCAR champion this season. The Ridge Runners championship race is also on the Hudson schedule.
•Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vermont, has the Granite State Mini Sprints and double points on the line for the 602 DIRTCar Modifieds. Matt Lashua of Canaan sits second in track points.
Weekend Schedule
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 2 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.