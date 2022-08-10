WITH perfect weather in the weekend forecast, auto racing in New England, and New Hampshire in particular, is sure to be entertaining.
Matt Kimball, a 20-year-old rising star from Bennington, will race in two events that could pay him more than $20,000 if he can win both.
On Friday night, Kimball will be at the track where success has been common as Claremont Motorsports Park hosts an Open Modified event for a $15,000 top prize in the Racers Honoring Racers 100.
Then on Sunday night, it’s the highest-paying race of the year at Hudson for a $15 adult admission price, with the NHSTRA Modified 125, worth another $6,000 to the winner.
The Hudson event is the fourth of five special events sponsored by the Whitcomb family. In a system similar to NASCAR, race winners are locked into the championship race, to be held in September at Monadnock in Winchester.
Sam Rameau, Ben Byrne and Todd Patnode have locked themselves into the championship hunt, with two positions remaining. The top two remaining drivers in the current standings are Brian Robie of Sunapee and Kimball.
“Going in, we’re planning on it as a must-win race,” says Kimball. “Hopefully the cards play our way. How we run the race depends on where everyone else is as it unfolds. Hudson is a track I struggle at. We have to win or stay in the top five in points to get into the final round at Monadnock.
“Claremont is one of my favorite tracks — my most successful track. We haven’t finished worse than second there with our family car, so I am really looking forward to that,” says Kimball.
“There is a lot of pressure this week, and a lot of money on the line. We learned a lot at Hudson when we raced there a couple of weeks ago. We were leading with 10 to go and ended up seventh. We burned our stuff up. It’s going to be a different race because of the five-minute break for adjustments, plus a new right rear. If we make the right adjustments, I think we’ll be right there.”
Claremont is a different situation for Kimball. He finished second in the last NHSTRA race there this summer, and he later earned a top-10 finish in the recent NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. It is a good track for him, but the competition level will be very high; some of the top drivers across the Northeast will vie for one of the biggest paydays of the year.
Drivers on the entry list include accomplished tour veterans Matt Hirschman, Ron Silk and Todd Patnode of Swanzey. Veteran Claremont track champion Dwight Jarvis will make his return. Fresh off his win in the 250 at White Mountain, Late Model driver D.J. Shaw of Center Conway will make his Modified debut. ARCA Series driver Andy Jankowiak, Star SBM 125 winner Jake Johnson and Donnie Lashua of Canaan should also be in the mix.
The Claremont event is unique in the fact that a group of Modified fans known as “The Racing Guys” are sponsors of this event. To honor its founder, Dick Williams, a former track operator and promoter, they have added a significant amount of purse money, plus some bonuses to give drivers like Kimball an opportunity to earn a career payday.
“I’m super confident going into Claremont,” the recent ConVal Regional High School graduate says. “I have a ton of laps there. We got second the last time out in the Racing Guys event, so I think with some small adjustments we should be right there.”
Claremont also has a 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series race on Friday, paying $7,500 to the winner, making it a headline twinbill event. The list of talent for that event includes Shaw, Joey Polewarczyk (Hudson), Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (Candia), Casey Call (Pembroke), Luke Hinckley (Claremont) and the formidable Bryan Kruczek (Kingston). Due to the number of feature racing laps, Friday will be a features-only night of racing.
Around the tracks
• For those who prefer dirt racing, the Legion Speedway in Wentworth also welcomes two touring series on Friday, with the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England and the Granite State Mini Sprints together for one $10 admission price.
• Lee USA Speedway has an ambitious eight-division schedule on Friday, headlined by the NEMA Midgets, and 47-lap races for the Pure Stocks and Six Shooters, plus the New England Dwarf Car Series.
• Moving back to Saturday, Star Speedway in Epping has its next-to-last 350 Supermodified race of the season, with a close points race between Jeffrey Battle and Bobby Timmons III. The Late Models and STAR Antique Racers are also scheduled.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock will offer its four weekly divisions, with the championship-deciding third of three triple crown events for the Flying Tigers on Saturday night.
• Monadnock, which has given the Modifieds the night off to prepare for Hudson, instead will bring the NHSTRA Battle of the Belt 50 for Street Stocks to headline a five-division program.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday is headlined by the R&R Street Stock Open 100, which features Ron Bolduc of Plaistow and Star front-runner Rob MacRae on the entry list.
• The ISMA Supermodifieds team up with the MSS Tour, bringing a full field of the popular winged big block Supermodifieds to Oswego, N.Y., for the third and final Winged Challenge 60 on Saturday, with Fremont’s Mike Ordway Jr. among the favorites. Chase Locke of Chester is just two races from becoming the 350 Supermodified champion there at the age of 16. He leads by 26 points.
• The PASS Super Late Model tour is at Oxford, Maine, on Saturday for a 150-lap prelude event to the Aug. 28 Oxford 250. Shaw, Gabe Brown, Renfrew and Polewarczyk will all head there after competing on Friday at Claremont.
Weekend schedule
Claremont: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5:05 p.m.